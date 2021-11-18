World

Photos of dead patients and scenes from hospitals: the Czech Republic’s campaign to convince the No vax

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

The percentage of the population vaccinated against Covid in the Czech Republic is lower than the European average. Following the increase in infections, Prague is ready to intervene against unvaccinated people, and to deny them access to public events and a series of services. Previously, the Czech government had devised a conviction campaign against those who do not want to get vaccinated, much criticized for showing explicit images that resemble those on cigarette packets.

One of the images of the campaign released by iROZHLAS.cz.

The institutional campaign clearly shows, and uncensored, the bodies of patients inside a Covid ward with the words “He was right”, a clear message addressed to the No Vax and their disinformation. 12 images would be chosen for the campaign by the Ministry of Health, one of which portrays a doctor while writing the date and time of his death with a marker on the body of a patient.

One of the images of the campaign released by iROZHLAS.cz.

As reported by the channel Ceska Televize, the government’s goal would be to achieve an increase of between 10 and 15% in vaccinations through the campaign in question. Health Minister Adam Vojtech admits that this is a “crude” and “brutal” campaign, justifying it with the increase in cases and recalling that what is shown are nothing more than true images of doctors and patients in hospitals.

One of the images of the campaign released by iROZHLAS.cz.

Read also:

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Edinburgh elementary school asks children to wear skirts: “To promote equality”

2 weeks ago

Ethiopia, the government army arrests 17 Salesian missionaries and 16 UN employees. Local sources: “Take yourself to a secret place”

1 week ago

Stabilini: «Nuclear energy? In Italy it would be the ideal solution “

2 weeks ago

EU army, here is the first draft: a force of at least 5 thousand men. The role of Italy

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button