Photos of dead patients and scenes from hospitals: the Czech Republic’s campaign to convince the No vax

The percentage of the population vaccinated against Covid in the Czech Republic is lower than the European average. Following the increase in infections, Prague is ready to intervene against unvaccinated people, and to deny them access to public events and a series of services. Previously, the Czech government had devised a conviction campaign against those who do not want to get vaccinated, much criticized for showing explicit images that resemble those on cigarette packets.

One of the images of the campaign released by iROZHLAS.cz.

The institutional campaign clearly shows, and uncensored, the bodies of patients inside a Covid ward with the words “He was right”, a clear message addressed to the No Vax and their disinformation. 12 images would be chosen for the campaign by the Ministry of Health, one of which portrays a doctor while writing the date and time of his death with a marker on the body of a patient.

One of the images of the campaign released by iROZHLAS.cz.

As reported by the channel Ceska Televize, the government’s goal would be to achieve an increase of between 10 and 15% in vaccinations through the campaign in question. Health Minister Adam Vojtech admits that this is a “crude” and “brutal” campaign, justifying it with the increase in cases and recalling that what is shown are nothing more than true images of doctors and patients in hospitals.

One of the images of the campaign released by iROZHLAS.cz.

Read also: