Photos of elegant and trendy medium haircuts for 2022

When it comes to the fateful medium length it often feels unfinished. The haircut is neither short nor long, a simple middle ground. It can be transitional but with the right precautions you can build a truly defined and trendy hair look. Just look at the catwalks of this Fall Winter 2021/2022 to realize the possibilities of variation and charm that can be created. So here is a roundup of proposals to experiment with medium cuts this season.

via Instagram @ laisan.n

Reminiscent of Anne Hathaway’s look in the film The devil wears Prada and for her the transformation had been radical. So why not indulge in an even cut just below the shoulders, but defined by a thick full, straight fringe, which veils the gaze making it sensual and mysterious? Smooth is a must for an even more accentuated effect.

Pucci Fall Winter 2021/2022. Imaxtree

For lovers of a bit gritty climbing, a cut that certainly does not go unnoticed. Stolen from the rock stars of the seventies / eighties, this soft mullet focuses on scaling the lengths up to the shoulders, which lighten the hair, drawing attention only to the bangs, beautiful thick and well defined, even here slightly above the eyes.

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2021/2022. Imaxtree

For those who have tried the bob, a great trend of last season, and want to re-propose the style in a less square version, here is Ermanno Scervino proposes a “transition” look with a central line and waves on the final part of the hairstyle, which lighten the mass slightly scaled on the tips, to create a more delicate and romantic effect than the classic bob.

Margaret Howell Fall Winter 2021/2022. Imaxtree

For wavy hair that struggles against humidity and exaggerated volume, this cut focuses on the power of scaling the lengths, slightly pulled out, in order to compensate for the frizz that is lurking so much. The touch of style? The tuft fringe, which can be worn on one side or the other, playing with asymmetries.

MSGM Fall Winter 2021/2022. Imaxtree

Classic and always chic, the long bob is a middle ground that knows no season and this Fall Winter becomes romantic and natural. It is worn with a line in the middle, to free the clean face, slightly scaled on the tips, to give it a little more freedom and play. A versatile cut that adapts to any line of the face.

Roland Muret Fall Winter 2021/2022. Imaxtree

Afro hair has a charm of its own. If the short has already been experimented, the right middle ground is perfect for framing the face and giving a unique volume to the look. Here, too, the central line is the preferred one, with scaled tips. The advantage is knowing how to tame the hair with well-defined curls, which with a touch of hairspray and gel can be kept at bay even all day long.

