Photos of Francisca Lachapel’s baby: Genaro

On July 7 of last year Francisca Lachapel made her great dream of debuting as a mother come true, and this weekend the former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina took advantage of her social networks to show off her beautiful offspring.

Through her Instagram account, the Dominican shared a couple of photos of her little son Gennaro, who two weeks ago celebrated another month of life, and he is beautiful.

The proud mother first posted a picture, in which the baby is seen posing intently for the camera, decked out in a jean jumpsuit, while his beautiful curls stole the show.

“Hellooo!! Ladies and gentlemen, with you Don Gennaro already 7 months old ❤️🥰”, was the comment with which the Univisión star shared the beautiful photograph that stole the hearts of locals and strangers.

And as if that were not enough, the former beauty queen posted another beautiful family photograph, in which Francisca, her husband, Francesco Zampogna and the gallant Gennaro appear.

The host of Despierta América also referred to that image and emphasized the little boy’s face, while her husband smiled.

“In the @ second photo he (Gennaro) wonders, what is his dad laughing at😂”, commented the former beauty queen.

The Dominican also took advantage of her publication to share the happiness that comes from having formed a beautiful family and enjoying the pleasures of being a mother and wife.

“Thank God for my family. You were always there, listening to my prayers,” added the cheerleader.

Last week, Francisca precisely referred to how fast her baby is growing and assured that because she wants not to miss a single moment of her development after she turns one year old, that is why she is already planning her religious wedding with her husband. , in the Dominican Republic.

The former Nuestra Belleza Latina spoke with People in Spanish, and there she revealed details of her second wedding with the father of her son. The couple said yes in December 2019, at a civil wedding.

“It is a ceremony for the church, it is a ceremony for us, for my husband that presentation is very important, to have God’s blessing for our union. We do have God’s blessing, but we want it to be more official. We are very excited”, said Francisca, the dialogue with the aforementioned magazine. “We will get married in church… My husband is Italian, those kinds of things are very important to him, to his family, to me. And now he arrives [nuestro hijo] Gennaro, as the need arises more, it is time to do it now. Later, our child turns one year old and other types of celebrations begin, the focus will be on him”.

In the interview, Francisca mentioned that getting married in her land fills her with joy.

“It is my land, it is very special, a large part of my family [estará allá] and it is much easier for me to get married in the Dominican, it is the land where I was born, where there are many people who love and adore me. God [hizo] that the place where I got married was my land”, said the proud mother.