photos of Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence for Entertainment Weekl

Leonardo DiCaprio told Entertainment Weekly magazine: “ In an era where there is a complete understanding by the world community of what is to happen, we are only taking care of our time with clickbait “

The three actors are the protagonists of the shots published exclusively by the magazine on the Instagram profile which has more than two million followers. Don’t Look Up is the title of the film, released in selected cinemas on December 8 and on Netflix (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick) on December 24, which will see together Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (PHOTO).