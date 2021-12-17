photos of Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence for Entertainment Weekl
Leonardo DiCaprio told Entertainment Weekly magazine: “In an era where there is a complete understanding by the world community of what is to happen, we are only taking care of our time with clickbait “
The three actors are the protagonists of the shots published exclusively by the magazine on the Instagram profile which has more than two million followers. Don’t Look Up is the title of the film, released in selected cinemas on December 8 and on Netflix (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick) on December 24, which will see together Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (PHOTO).
Don’t look up, the trailer and the plot
deepening
Jennifer Lawrence injured her eye on “Don’t Look Up” set
Netflix Italy has published the trailer for the film on the official YouTube channel, also reporting the synopsis: “Don’t Look Up tells the story of two humble astronomers who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth“.