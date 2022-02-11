Photos of McLaren MCL36 – F1 Team – Formula 1

There McLaren during a memorable evening in which the entire 2022 competitive program was presented, which will see the Woking brand engaged all over the world and not only in the field of speed, unveiled the MCL36. With this single-seater Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will try to improve an already historic 2021 since McLaren in Italy at Monza is back to celebrate a victory – complete with a double – thanks to the Australian, an acute that had not occurred since 2012 when Jenson Button finished on the top step of the podium in Brazil on the final Sunday of that season which crowned Sebastian Vettel world champion for the third time in his career.

In 2022 the cars will change their face compared to the recent past due to one regulatory revolution based on the return of the ground effect aimed at reducing the aerodynamic disturbance suffered by the single-seaters when they find themselves closely chasing a rival, a situation that in recent years involved a significant loss of aerodynamic load.

In the gallery above you can taste the first images of the McLaren MCL36 which will participate in the 2021 F1 world championship. In terms of livery, papaya orange is combined as colors, blue has turned more into a fluorescent blue and there are portions of dark gray. The livery concept was inspired by the historic ‘one-off’ dedicated to partner Gulf at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix where Lando Norris finished third behind Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz.