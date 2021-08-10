photos of the couple in Miami

It looked like a clickbait mount, and instead. Instead the days passed, quotes of reliable sources came out and photos of shared cars destination romantic weekends away from prying eyes. A month later everything is clearer (and sweeter). Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending days in Miami in the same houseThere are n photo to prove it between sly smiles and glances at the flashes of the paparazzi from the terrace. And then the main test, the story of kisses and hugs in the gym that dispel any doubt, translated Bennifers are reality and not news click catcher.

As reported by the overseas media and documented by a series of unequivocal photos, the singer and the actor have been in Miami for days in her home and behave “like two people madly in love in the ‘honeymoon’ phase”. The two were spotted in the gym at Anatomy Fitness where they arrived separately and worked with two different personal trainers. Between one exercise and another, however, kisses and moments of tenderness immediately noticed by those present. “Even though they arrived separately and did their training with different personal trainers, they did not try in any way to hide their relationship,” an eyewitness told ET, “while training, they always stayed close, hugged each other, joked with each other and exchanged a kiss on the floor between years. It was evident that there was considerable alchemy between them and that they were having fun”.

Kisses in public that seal their flashback 19 years after their first date: the Bennifers met in 2002 and left in 2004 a step away from orange blossoms and over the years have remained on good terms. Contacts that would intensify in February in the period of crisis between JLo and the betrothed Alex Rodriguez. Rooting for them, Guadalupe Rodriguez, JLo’s mom and his BFF. “Guadalupe hopes that this time the two will get married, she has always adored Ben and made him promise that he would no longer break his daughter’s heart,” he says In Touch.

Among the clues about the seriousness of their intentions, ben’s wristwatch with chain strap and narrow dial, the same one he wore in the two-year period 2002-2004 and sported in the video clip of Jenny from the Block (most likely a gift from her). Spotlight on Lopez’s ring finger in case a sure 6.10 carat pink diamond…

