Photos of the new Garmin smartwatches appear: Fenix ​​7 series, Epix Gen2, Instinct 2 and Venu 2 Plus

The images of the new smartwatches that Garmin could present at CES 2022 in January have appeared on the net: the Fenix ​​7 series, Epix Gen2, Instinct 2 and Venu 2 Plus .

To bring them to the surface was the German site WinFuture, which in addition briefly illustrated the constructive characteristics of the watches; therefore, in support of the photos there are still no technical specifications or they are very few.

Fenix ​​7, solar charge and rose gold



The Fenix ​​7 series could consist of three models: Fenix ​​7, 7S and 7X.

Made of reinforced plastic and stainless steel, they could also be equipped with a solar panel integrated – as for some versions of the Fenix ​​6 – for winding watches outdoors while wearing them.

Fenix ​​7

The Fenix ​​7 could only be sold in the black version, while the Fenix ​​7S would also include a white only color, or with a rose gold case and white strap. For the 7X, however, nothing is known yet and there are no photos.

Fenix ​​7S

Epix Gen2, are the maps back on the screen?



If the Epix Gen2 smartwatch were confirmed, it would be the second generation of Garmin’s watch which, when launched in 2015, was the first to have built-in GPS and to show maps on the screen.

The seven-year-old version had a square shape, the 2022 one is expected to be round, house a larger screen and be protected by a glass-fiber reinforced polycarbonate case and 316L stainless steel that would also give it water resistance up to 100. meters deep.

Integrated GPS and sensors for measuring oxygen in the blood and heart rate, as well as other tracking functions, complete the picture of the Epix Gen2 indiscretions, for which, however, there are no images.

Instinct 2 and Venu 2 Plus, with the mystery of the third button



Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S were always shown with integrated GPS but with transflective monochrome screens, again with Memory-In-Pixel technology, in order to trade the way to view the contents on the display in favor of autonomy.

Instinct 2

At CES 2022 there could also be room for the Venu 2 Plus, the smartwatch designed for everyday life, which should confirm the AMOLED display and which in the photos shows a third central button whose function is currently ignored.