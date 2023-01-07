Photos of the transformation of Johnny Depp since the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp He’s had a rough few years since he was accused of being a “wife beater” in an article published by the sunwritten by Amber Heard.

The actor was at the peak of his career, with successful films that marked a watershed in the industry What Edward Scissorhands Y Rear Window, In addition to the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

Nevertheless, confront his ex-wife in the courts meant a considerable drop that not only affected her career but also her image and emotional health.

Depp was left out of future productions of Pirates of the Caribbean and was replaced by the actor Mads Mikkelsen in Fantastic Beasts.

Depp and Heard they met in 2009 on the set of the movie The Rum Diaries and after seven years of courtship, they were married in a private ceremony with their closest friends. what it looked like a stable relationshipe, ended up in one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals after Heard will accuse Depp of domestic violence.

Drugs, human feces and the tip of a severed finger were part of Johnny Depp’s testimony. The actor described a toxic relationship with his ex-wife, who exhibited “a need for conflict” and “a need for violence.”

“It could start with a slap. I could start with a push. It could start with, you know, throwing a TV remote at my head. It could be throwing a glass of wine in my face. But overall, it was consistent,” she said.

Despite that bitter drink, Johnny always stood his ground and had the support of his fans, as well as important directors and actors who worked with him.

After long weeks, in June 2022 the jury selected to sentence the case between the former couple of actors voted for Deppresulting in he had been the victim of defamation. Depp’s countenance certainly had a major change.

With this also came new projects and the possibility of the actor resuming his career. And although the war between the two seems not to have ended completely, Depp has managed to recover little by little

The actor began to feed his Instagram account, sharing with fans what he enjoys beyond acting like music and art.

A few months ago it was announced that it would be part of the new production of the director and actress Maiwenn. Is about The Favorite, a period film in which Depp will play King Louis XV of France. This will be his big return to the big screen since his defamation trial against Heard and images have already circulated in which he is fully immersed in his character.

The actor does not intend to take a step back and already has several projects at the door hand in hand with his own production company with which he will look for film talents throughout Europe to create projects “focused on European sensibility combined with American accessibility.”

It was also revealed that he will star in a series spin-off of puffinsanimation show in which the actor had already given voice to the main character.

Although Depp has already worked with beauty brands, in 2022 he had significant opportunities with givenchy and with the mark Savage X Fenty of the singer Rihanna.