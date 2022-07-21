photos of their union in Vegas revealed, on a background of tequila

When Kim Kardashian united with Kanye West in May 2014, in Florence, Italy, the famous businesswoman saw things very, very big. Sumptuous dress, huge wall of flowers, a hell of a guest list… It’s in a completely different atmosphere that her big sister Kourtney Kardashian has chosen to say yes to the man of her life.

The 42-year-old American married her fiancé, musician Travis Barker, on the night of Sunday to last Monday, after attending the grand Grammy Awards ceremony which notably crowned the young singer Olivia Rodrigo. This evening took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, and it was not far from there that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to unite in the greatest secrecy. The lovers went to the One Love Wedding Chapel to exchange their vows in the middle of the night, at 2 a.m., against a backdrop of tequila. Details that Kourtney Kardashian reveal in the message she posted this Wednesday, April 6, on her Instagram page. The happy bride unveils the first images of her wedding, a very rock’n’roll ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley lookalike.

HAS 2am, after an epic night and some tequila

This is how we discover that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were perfectly matched to say yes. Both wore leather biker jackets. Scott Disick’s ex and mom of three (Mason, Penelope and Reign)…

