photos on social media with the rapper ASAP- Corriere.it

The first child of the singer and rapper A $ AP Rocky is on the way. The images on Instagram

Rihanna33, awaits his first son by the rapper A $ AP Rocky. After months of rumors about the news, the official confirmation of the pregnancy. The couple was photographed in New York over the weekend and the singer shows everyone her baby bump come out of a long pink jacket, unbuttoned at the bottom.

The rapper introduces himself to followers and fans as a caring dad and kisses the singer on the forehead while the two walk in love on the American snow.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky got engaged after the singer ended her relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel in January 2020.

Last year, Rihanna was placed by Forbes in the very small number of billionaire women: the richest musician in the world has so far amassed an immense wealth, estimated at 1.7 billion dollars, of which 1.4 billion dollars coming from the value of her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, a label born from the real name of the singer, Robyn Fenty.

The rest of his fortune? Music, of course, but also lingerie and the entertainment industry.

Rihanna, born in Barbados on February 20, 1988, was discovered by producer Evan Rogers, who reported her to Jay-Z. Her worldwide popularity comes in 2007, thanks to the album Good Girl Gone Bad, and the singles Umbrella, Don’t Stop The Music, Disturbia and Take a Bow