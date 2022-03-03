PHOTOS: Rihanna attends the Dior fashion show in Paris in her underwear

France.
Rihanna is wearing his outfits maternity to the next level.
On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer showed her belly with a babydoll transparencies black, while attending the Dior Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show on the Paris Fashion Week.
The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’what expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rockycombined the lace dress with black lingeriea leather cape and matching knee-high leather boots.
The artist complemented her revealing look with silver jewelry, including a choker and layered chain necklaces.
The look from Rihanna, barely visible, follows a series of iconic maternity styles this week.
While attending the Off-White Fall 2022 show in Paris on Monday, the singer wore a peach-colored leather mini dress that hugged her tummy. She paired it with a matching fur coat.
On Friday, the founder and owner of the Fenty brand she was photographed in a sheer, shiny black dress with an oval slit just above her tummy.
His avant-garde look it also included the luxurious purple fur coat she’d worn earlier at the Gucci show, as well as strappy sandals and a crossover necklace that rested perfectly on her navel.
Since announcing her pregnancy in January, the singer hasn’t been afraid to show off your growing belly.
Earlier this month, the one originally from Barbados She wore an elegant black lace-up hooded top that exposed her chest and tummy.
She paired it with low-rise black pants, a cropped bomber jacket, and stiletto heels. Rihanna She completed her outfit with several gold Jacquie Aiche chains and a pair of black sunglasses.
A few weeks ago, the interpreter spoke with the people magazine during an event of Fenty Beauty Universe in Los Angeles, where she explained that “it’s fun” but also “a challenge” to do your hair while pregnant.
He added: “I like it. I am enjoying it. I like not having to worry about covering my belly. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, who cares! It’s a baby”.