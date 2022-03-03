PHOTOS: Rihanna attends the Dior fashion show in Paris in her underwear

Rihanna is wearing his outfits maternity to the next level.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer showed her belly with a babydoll transparencies black, while attending the Dior Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show on the Paris Fashion Week.

The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’what expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rockycombined the lace dress with black lingeriea leather cape and matching knee-high leather boots.

The artist complemented her revealing look with silver jewelry, including a choker and layered chain necklaces.

The look from Rihanna, barely visible, follows a series of iconic maternity styles this week.