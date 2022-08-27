After five years on the market, Rihanna has finally managed to sell her home on the California coast. A sale finally concluded for the singer. Check out the photos of his house!

An almost unexpected sale. In 2017, Rihanna put her Californian home up for sale, located in the Hollywood Hills district (Los Angeles). Only, after several years, the Covid as well as the arrival of her very first child – born of her relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky – the singer had not (yet) found a taker. Originally listed for $7.5 million, his villa recently sold for $6.6 million. This represents a drop of nearly $250,000 – the price offered in 2017 -.

Side layout, the now former home of Rihanna has many qualities. Namely a swimming pool, a spa, six spacious bedrooms, eight bathroomsbut also a large garage, a games room, as well as a private gym and even a movie theater. A luxurious building that should probably delight the new owners…

>> PHOTOS – Rihanna has finally sold her villa in Hollywood: discover it in pictures!

Rihanna: a mother crazy about her son

With this sale, Rihanna risks seeking a new home where she can spend tender moments alongside her son. And according to the revelations made by one of his relatives to the magazine Peoplelast May, the interpreter ofUmbrella is already completely gaga for her first child.

“She’s a fantastic mom. She loved being pregnant, but meeting his son was a particularly emotional moment“, had explained the source, before specifying: “She wanted to give birth Los Angeles since she has a big house with a garden. She loves to sit outside with her newborn.“

Photo credits: Backgrid UK/ Bestimage