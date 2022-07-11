PHOTOS – Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez star of liquid hair, the trendy hairstyle for summer 2022: do like them!

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Dua Lipa, Sophie Turner… There are countless stars who have succumbed to this new hair trend. Liquid hair, as the pros call it, is an ode to brilliance, the radiance but also the suppleness of the hair. Unlike the glass hair which marked the year 2018 and whose main characteristics were the extreme stiffness of the hair and the mirror effectherehair is smooth but above all ultra supple.

Indeed, the perfectly hydrated lengths should give the impression of “flowing” along the shoulders, hence the name of “liquid hair” in French. A fashion that is found especially on long or even very long hair, but which can also be achieved on a long square (we will then speak of “liquid bob”) as proven by Alessandra Ambrosio and Vanessa Hudgens in our slideshow above .

How to make liquid hair at home

If the stars prefer to entrust their hair to professionals and afford straightening at exorbitant prices, know that it is quite possible to reproduce this trend in your bathroom. The secret : have the right products and have a little time in front of you.

In the shower, start by applying a shampoo and a disciplining keratin treatment to facilitate smoothing. After drying your hair, blow-dry: first with a round brush to give flexibility to the lengths, then with a straightener, strand by strand, for the shine effect. Finish with a few drops of nourishing hair oil applied to the ends for even more shine.

