PHOTOS – Rihanna young mother: ultra trendy with baby braids, the hairstyle of the summer!

On July 4, 2022, Rihanna displayed herself on her Instagram social network with baby braids, the most trendy hairstyle for this spring/summer 2022. Zoom on this stylish hairstyle and very easy to achieve!

Small twisted buns multiplied on the skull and mini braids on either side of her pretty little face. Rihanna can’t live without her famous braids! The most influential businesswoman in the world signs her big comeback on her social networks only a few months after giving birth. On the Instagram account of her cosmetics brand “Fentybeauty”, the nicknamed Riri presents the new format of a lip oil from its wide range of multitasking products with an exotic scent that adapt to all types of complexion to avoid all forms of discrimination. This is the peach pout gloss – bomb cream Color Drip Lip available from 20€!

For it, Rnb icon but above all the fashionista addict puts on her thirty-one. She literally loves braids but not just any… baby braids! In addition to being stylish and easy to make, those pretty thin braids emphasizes the structure of the face. Both worn by the stars and present on the top models of the Fashion Week shows, braids are one of the star hairstyles of this spring/summer 2022. Trendsetter Rihanna Already wore African braids at the Fashion Awards in London on February 2, 2019.

Rihanna: the queen of fashion

Between her beauty and her trendy clothes, Rihanna knows how to get noticed. At 34, the new mother of a little boy born May 13, 2022 has never put aside his passion, fashion. Proof of this is that when she was pregnant, Rihanna kept showing off her impressive baby-bum! In particular during the Dior Fashion Week show, where she made a highly noticed appearance with a transparent babydoll revealing her pregnant belly, on March 1, 2022.

Rihanna post-pregnancy, she literally loves baby braids when promoting her brand Fenty Skin, July 4, 2022.
© Backgrid UK/BestimageRihanna post-pregnancy, she literally loves baby braids when promoting her brand Fenty Skin, July 4, 2022.

Photo credits: Backgrid UK/ Bestimage

