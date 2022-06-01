PHOTOS: Salvadorans line up the night before to buy tickets for Daddy Yankee’s concert

Tickets for the concert of Daddy Yankee’s last tour start this Tuesday, May 31 at 10:00 am, as announced by the organizers on May 26. The concert in El Salvador will be on November 5 at the Cuscatlán stadium in San Salvador.









That is why dozens of Salvadorans have arrived since Monday night to line up outside the shopping centers where the sales kiosks are located and to be able to buy tickets for the long-awaited reggaeton concert.

Many of them arrived quite prepared with warm clothing, chairs, blankets, pillows, everything to spend the night and in the morning be among the first to buy their passes.

Ticket sales were advanced by the organizers for this Tuesday from the Todoticket kiosks located in Multiplaza, El Paseo and Metrocentro and through the website at todoticket.com.

This phenomenon has been seen before because, despite the fact that the organizers make the purchase of tickets available online, the servers are saturated and many people are unable to buy their tickets, which is why they have chosen to arrive from a day before to make lines

The Puerto Rican singer will begin his tour “La Última Vuelta World Tour” this coming July 25 through the United States and Latin America.

The farewell tour of “The Big Boss” includes the music of his recent album “Legendaddy”, which contains 19 songs and a series of collaborations with other great urban artists, including Pitbull, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, among others .

Ticket prices range from $40 in preferential sun, $60 in shade, $70 in stalls, $110 in VIP, $135 platinum and $185 in ultra platinum. Tickets will be available starting May 31.

