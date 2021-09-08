photos scare the web PHOTOS

Mila Kunis is a famous American actress, model and voice actress. He is famous for his role in “The black Swan“But also to give voice to the famous Meg de “Family Guy“. The actress was paralyzed some time ago while out walking with her boyfriend. The photos featured one Mila removed make-up and scruffy and her fans have literally gone mad. Are you curious to see them? Read the article.

The photos of the scandal

Mila Kunis has always been considered a true beauty icon. Her charm and charisma have earned her an excellent reputation in the hearts of many, and as a result she can boast a fair number of fans.

In 2011 we saw her as a co-star alongside Justin Timberlake in “Bed friends”And the film made her famous as a beauty icon. How to forget about his erotic scenes alongside the handsome singer? Not much is known about Mila today, but her photos without make-up made scream scandal.

The queen of the after

In the stolen shots Mila doesn’t look like the same person. Here looks really undone, without make-up and with dark circles. The outfit didn’t help either: the actress is wearing a plain black one-tone jumpsuit, which definitely makes her own incarnate even more pale and sickly!