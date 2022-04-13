PHOTOS – Stella Belmondo: she loves a beaded mini-bag at €890!

After daring to wear a denim jacket, a croc top and a necklace in accumulation at the Chanel fall-winter 2022/2023 show, Stella Belmondo is wearing one of the trendiest bags for this spring/summer 2022. Which is none other than… the pearl bag of course! This is the 1969 nano Bag by Paco Rabanne worth €890! The pretty blonde abandons her pearl necklaces for this highly Instagrammable accessory.

Jean-Paul Belmondo’s daughter adopts it in a mini bag version with metallic chain handles on her shoulder in an Instagram photo published on April 12, 2022. She combines it with a black bustier top with thin straps and jeans in the same tone . The 100% beaded bag is a safe bet for the summer season. Claude Montana’s muse, Leia Sfeiz bets on a mini and square version that she elegantly matches with a total look in blue denim, in February 2018. Ditto for the famous American model Gigi Hadid who chose this fashion essential in a multicolored version. Irresistible, these bags are everywhere and more particularly at Zara, Mango or even Bershka. A piece that is unanimously sensational and which is especially suitable for all ages!

> Discover the trendy spring-summer 2022 micro-bags

Photo credits: BEST_IMAGE