PHOTOS – Take inspiration from Rihanna’s style for Summer 2022

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 40 2 minutes read

To celebrate the summer, the editorial team returns to the iconic looks of celebrities, which continue to inspire fashion designers. This week, Rihanna opens her suitcase of timeless for her vacation in Barbados.

The first shots date from the 2000s. Quickly propelled onto the music scene, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, aka Rihannaembarks the already numerous fans under its Umbrella. The girl with azure eyes immediately becomes a star whose every appearance is an event. So, the first now iconic shots of Riri in Barbados, his native island, see the light of day.

Two decades later, photos of the national heroine in a bikini, beach look, cocktail and dark glasses have become an annual classic, and the beloved land of the singer a name now known to the whole world. Having become a Republic in 2021, Barbados – whose President and Prime Minister are women -, driven by its inspiring representative, has nurtured the evolution of the mix and match icon mode.

>> Check out Rihanna’s 45 fashion must-haves for Summer 2022 in our slideshow.

Sportswear, glamorous and casual

Mix of street influence, sportswear but also glamour, casual chic and above all a very badass audacity in the city as on the red carpet, the Rihanna’s touch will have deeply marked the fashion of a Gen Z who no longer hesitates to divert the most basic pieces to appropriate them, nor to assume roundness or differences, carried as a standard. ” She exudes confidence and playfulnessshares hat designer Vanja Jocic. Rihanna has never been afraid to have fun and she’s ready to dress for it… we are here, creators at the service of color and singularity, to accompany it. »

>> Check out Rihanna’s 45 fashion must-haves for Summer 2022 in our slideshow.

Waist chain, tropical jersey, openwork skirt. This is Riri's style in the summer.
© AGENCY / BESTIMAGEWaist chain, tropical jersey, openwork skirt. This is Riri’s style in the summer.

A rock t-shirt, frayed denim shortsa sexy bikini letting through a thin waist chain, well-chosen accessories, a beautiful crochet set, the Riri suitcase, diverse and inspiring, practical and fun, embarks for the warm lands where you put on a pepsy silk shawl at sunset on a bra and sexy shorts like you could go to breakfast in a lamé dress. Dare, it’s summer.

>> Check out Rihanna’s 45 fashion must-haves for Summer 2022 in our slideshow.

