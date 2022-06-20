PHOTOS: Ten events that occurred during Karol G’s concert in El Salvador

Yesterday the Karol G concert was held at the Cuscatlán Stadium and there were many things that happened during this show that have gone viral on social networks.

Last Sunday, June 19, the Colombian singer, Carol Ggave her last concert of her “Bichota Tour Reloaded” tour at the Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador, where hundreds of salvadorans were present to enjoy the artist’s music.

However, before, during and after the concert there were some things that happened in the venue, which have gone viral in the last few hours on social networks.

And it is that yesterday the Salvadorans arrived ready to enjoy, enjoy and spend an incredible night next to their friends, family and couples.

The venue looked packed with fans, who took the opportunity to take the respective selfie and sing their favorite songs at the top of their lungs.

But, what happened at Karol G’s concert?

We tell you in detail.

late entry

Several of the women who have arrived have come with their group of friends to sing the songs. Photo HRE/ Francisco Rubio

Although at first it had been established that the doors of the different locations would open at 3:30 p.m., a statement was later issued informing that the fans would enter at 8:00 p.m. Some had to wait up to five hours to get in, but it was all worth it.

2. René Valdivieso stole the show

Famed Salvadoran hairstylist René Valdivieso stole the show.

Before the Bichota concert will start, the influencer René Valdivieso stole the show after arriving imitating the singer. The venue erupted in screams as he toured each of the locations to take pictures with his supporters.

3. Analu Dada activated the energies of the public

The 18-year-old Salvadoran singer opened Karol G’s concert at almost 10:00 pm, but with her beautiful voice she raised the little thumb of Central America.

4. Karol G left at 11:00 pm

The artist managed to conquer her Salvadoran fans. Photo HRE/ Francisco Rubio

The desperation ended when the curtain fell and the stage lights came on. A few seconds later, the Colombian made her expected appearance with artificial lights and wearing a red outfit.

5. He put on the Selecta shirt

Photo: EDH/Francisco Rubio

The fans they gave him a Selecta shirt, and she without hesitation put it on to make all her loyal fans proud. “We love you, chula”, “You are a total queen”, she was heard saying in chorus in the stadium.

6. La Bichota cried on stage.

After the surprise that his fans gave him, Karol G cried. Photo HRE/ Francisco Rubio

Without imagining the surprise that they had prepared for her, the Colombian got ready to sing “Ocean” at the top of her lungs, but when she finished, the lights came on and she saw that the entire grandstand had blue balloons and signs that read: “In El Salvador we are bichotas by you”.

That moved the artist, who could not hide her tears of happiness. “I can’t believe the whole grandstand has a balloon,” she added.

7. She was crowned Queen of urban music

The Colombian singer made the Cuscatlán Stadium rumble. Photo HRE/ Francisco Rubio

A fan then presented him with a gift and asked him to open it. Inside it was a message that read: “This belongs to you, the only true queen, mommy.” Later, he took out a crown for her to wear.

Although she doubted it in an instant, the pleas of her fans made her wear it and become the queen of urban music.

8. All the men sang “Tusa”

Three friends arrived with their spades and allegorical Karol G hats. Photo EDH/ Francisco Rubio

Surprised and excited. This is how she became famous after listening to Salvadoran men sing at the top of their lungs her great success “Tusa”. “The men hit this song,” she said after she heard them sing the tune.

9. Sensual outfits

La Bichota came prepared, because she also managed to fall in love with her outfits. There were about three outfits with which she shone on stage. Black, red and white predominated in her looks.

Bichota outfits. Photo HRE/ Francisco Rubio

10. The bugs captivated

Not only Karol G captured the attention, but also her fans who came imitating some of her looks. Blue wigs, decorated nails, extravagant makeup, shirts with prints, hats and much more could be seen yesterday at the concert.