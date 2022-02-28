Photos: The best looks of Premio Lo Nuestro

Getty Images

On the magenta carpet of this 34th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro, the celebrities shone in all their splendor. But, as always happens, there were some that dazzled more intensely due to their elegance and grace. Here we present to you those who were 100% correct when choosing their outfit and wearing it as it should be in this important celebration of Hispanic music.

Angela Aguilar

The singer wore a colorful flowered dress upon arrival at the event, highlighting her stylized and curvaceous figure, with a youthful and elegant style. “It was all just a dream. Thank you for everything, therefore, always. Thank you infinite @premiolonuestro”, she later wrote on her Instagram account about her incredible experience on stage.

Alexandra Espinoza

The former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina looked like a princess in this pearl-colored dress by designer Rubin Singer. The host of this Premio Lo Nuestro delivery shone with four different looks during the day, but it was the dress with which she paraded on the carpet that received the most applause.

Clarissa Molina

The Dominican beauty queen drew sighs with this two-piece suit in light blue. The tight skirt with a mermaid cut highlighted her anatomy, also giving it an air of originality, which she soberly complemented with blue earrings and her straight hair.

Francisca

The presenter of Despierta América and former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina dazzled with her slender figure just seven months after giving birth to her son Gennaro. Her chosen dress, created by designer Giannina Azar, made her look like a queen, injecting color into the prestigious carpet.

Irina Baeva

Becoming a great exponent of the Ab Flash trend, the Russian actress wore this black dress that allowed her to show off her toned abdomen without losing the elegance that an event of this magnitude deserves. Her fiancé, actor Gabriel Soto, was the happiest with her design and could not help hugging her at all times.

Yuri

The Mexican singer looked beautiful in this navy blue crystal dress by Dominican designer Giannina Azar. A high tail and discreet makeup in nude tones perfectly complemented her look.

Lele Pons

If joy and color are all about the singer and model Lele Pons, she was right with this lime green top and skirt suit that she elegantly complemented with long gloves, thus following the princess-style trend.