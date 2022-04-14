PHOTOS: “The jocotes are very good and the landscape impressive”, the German team went out to explore El Salvador
The German team will participate from Thursday in the El Salvador Beach Soccer Cup 2022 and toured some cities in the country, in addition to trying typical Salvadoran food
The first day of El Salvador Beach Soccer Cup 2022 will be closed with the meeting between Germany and the Selecta T-shirtbut before beginning their work in the arena of the Costa del Sol stadium, they decided to tour the country’s cities.
Prior to the meeting, the team went out to explore the Salvadoran territory, they visited Zacatecoluca, where they visited the San Esteban church, one of the oldest colonial churches in the country, visited the monument to José Simón Cañas, the liberator of slaves, and explored the architecture of the Nuestra Señora de los Pobres cathedral.
But they also couldn’t visit the town of Virol without trying its seasonal fruits, jocotes and mangoes. On the roof of the cathedral, the team was entertained with these fruits, with typical dishes and the chinchiví, which the defender Michael Novak He commented that it was what he liked the most, the flavor of jocote with pineapple and the fermented touch.
The tour continued in Boardwalk of the Port of La Libertadspecifically in the sea market, where the players were curious to see the dried fish, in that place they left a symbol of Germany, to Paule, the mascot of the German soccer teams, to the girl Sofía Corea who was in her parents’ business. Santos Corea, father of the lucky girl, told the players that they are always welcome and thanked them for the detail.
The tour ended at El Tunco beachwhere the players and their team enjoyed the view of the beach, took photos and bought some souvenirs, even interacted with the visitors, the physical trainer Michael Bost who is originally from the Netherlands, shared with a few people about the countries the German team has toured.
For the players, what they enjoy most about beach soccer is getting to know the world through it and they see the day as an enriching experience that will give them strength for their playing season in Europe.
The Germans will face El Salvador, Mexico and Uruguay during the tournament that will be played from Thursday to Saturday at the coastal stadium.
