PHOTOS: “The jocotes are very good and the landscape impressive”, the German team went out to explore El Salvador

The German team will participate from Thursday in the El Salvador Beach Soccer Cup 2022 and toured some cities in the country, in addition to trying typical Salvadoran food

The first day of El Salvador Beach Soccer Cup 2022 will be closed with the meeting between Germany and the Selecta T-shirtbut before beginning their work in the arena of the Costa del Sol stadium, they decided to tour the country’s cities.

Ali Hall, the US beach player who loves pupusas

Prior to the meeting, the team went out to explore the Salvadoran territory, they visited Zacatecoluca, where they visited the San Esteban church, one of the oldest colonial churches in the country, visited the monument to José Simón Cañas, the liberator of slaves, and explored the architecture of the Nuestra Señora de los Pobres cathedral.

Surprised. This was the expression of Joscha Metzler, striker for the German national team, when he saw the mangoes. Photo HRE / Menly Cortez

But they also couldn’t visit the town of Virol without trying its seasonal fruits, jocotes and mangoes. On the roof of the cathedral, the team was entertained with these fruits, with typical dishes and the chinchiví, which the defender Michael Novak He commented that it was what he liked the most, the flavor of jocote with pineapple and the fermented touch.

The players of the German beach soccer team toured San Vicente, where they took photos with the statue of José Simeón Cañas. Photo HRE / Menly Cortez

The players of the German beach soccer team toured San Vicente, where they took photos with the Adeoxal folk group, which danced for the soccer players and the delegation. Photo HRE / Menly Cortez

The tour continued in Boardwalk of the Port of La Libertadspecifically in the sea ​​market, where the players were curious to see the dried fish, in that place they left a symbol of Germany, to Paule, the mascot of the German soccer teams, to the girl Sofía Corea who was in her parents’ business. Santos Corea, father of the lucky girl, told the players that they are always welcome and thanked them for the detail.

The players of the German beach soccer team toured Puerto de La Libertad, where they went to the Mercado del Mar, where they left Paule, the mascot of the German teams, as a souvenir. Photo HRE / Menly Cortez

The tour ended at El Tunco beachwhere the players and their team enjoyed the view of the beach, took photos and bought some souvenirs, even interacted with the visitors, the physical trainer Michael Bost who is originally from the Netherlands, shared with a few people about the countries the German team has toured.

The players of the German beach soccer team also visited Playa El Tunco, where they bought some handicrafts. Photo HRE / Menly Cortez

For the players, what they enjoy most about beach soccer is getting to know the world through it and they see the day as an enriching experience that will give them strength for their playing season in Europe.

Germany striker Joscha Metzler also tried the jocotes. “It’s sweet,” he said. Photo HRE / Menly Cortez

The Germans will face El Salvador, Mexico and Uruguay during the tournament that will be played from Thursday to Saturday at the coastal stadium.

RETURN TO HOME