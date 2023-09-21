PHOTOS: This is the erotic show BLACKPINK’s Lisa will give at a cabaret in Paris

A few days ago, the “Money” singer, Lalisa Manobanbetter known as lisa from blackpinkConfirmed his participation in an eccentric show to be held in the cabaret Crazy Horse in Paris, for which he received all kinds of comments on social networks, because some people do not agree.

However, the Thai rapper is very confident and it seems that she is not planning to cancel her show despite the bad reactions from some followers and internet users. Actually, the news is that he will give three style performances in total. burlesque At the popular French bar.

(Credits: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

How will BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s show be?

Although lisa from blackpink They didn’t say what their show would be like, the truth is that this place is famous for offering the most erotic shows in all of Paris. In addition, on social networks he has shared some photos of what a Thai woman’s foreign partnership might be like.

According to some internet users, longing She could have appeared in an erotic outfit as dancers usually wear there. In the photo circulating online, you can see the girls practicing in black minishorts as well as tank tops of the same color. However, this is not the costume they wear, as the original is more attractive.

(Credit: Twitter/@BLACKPINKMX1)

Blinx reacts to Crazy Horse show where Lisa will be

Leaked after getting a taste of what it can do Lisa At the Crazy Horse in Paris, his fans called blink, very excited that Thai woman participate in this type of show. However, he also shared his sadness at not being able to make it to the event, as only people attending the show would be able to see this extremely sensual side of the rapper.

“This is what happens at a Crazy Horse presentation, I definitely wouldn’t tolerate it if I saw Lisa do that”, “Lord, please do a miracle for me so they can air the Crazy Horse presentation. What a sexy woman” and “Lisa really knows how to put on a show, how jealous I am of those who will go to see her in Crazy Horse,” were some of the reactions on the social network.

(Credit: Twitter/@BLACKPINKMX1)

