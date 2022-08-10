PHOTOS – Trendy bun and polar blonde… Gigi Hadid has the trendy hairstyle for summer 2022!

This July 20, 2022, Gigi Hadid joined in beauty the “British Vogue X Self-Portrait Party 2022” evening in London. For the occasion, the supermodel pulls out all the stops and transforms herself with her XXL top bun.

The model and icon of the young generation was there! On the occasion of the evening “Biritsh Vogue X Self-Portrait Party 2022”, Gigi Hadid conceded almost everything to her chic makeover : she comes to make a parting in the middle and form an XXL high bun. With her hair long and thick, the supermodel known for her breathtaking hairstyles therefore reiterates with one of her favorite and sophisticated hairstyles. Only, the Versace muse comes to detach two polar blonde locks on either side of her angelic face. Already during the Met gala 2022, the model strolled on the red carpet with an imposing Versace dress and a bun, effect combed-disheveled.

Perfect for this summer, polar blond is one of the star hair colors of the summer season. In all its forms, whether golden blond, baby blond or polar blond, it is everywhere, especially in fashion shows and on Instagram. With her big azure blue eyes, the H&M muse opt for a glamorous and 100% glitter makeup with a line of eyeliner, a black mascara and a clear and iridescent eyeshadow. While her luscious mouth is highlighted with lip liner and dark pink lipstick. Gigi Hadid is definitely ready for summer 2022!

Gigi Hadid: she wears a sparkling dress with a thousand lights

Next to Maya Henry and Ellie Gouldingthe Californian dream body stands out with a long dress with flashy green sequins. From the top of her 1m80, she wears sandals with small heels matching her mini-bag. Bella Hadid, her younger sister, wore a similar pair of heels at the launch party for her soft drink “Kin” in Los Angeles on June 24, 2022.

Photo credits: Backgrid UK/ Bestimage