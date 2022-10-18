PHOTOS – Valentino Spring-Summer 2023 show: Zendaya, Naomi Campbell shine brightly in Paris

This October 2, the actress Zendaya returns to the Valentino fashion show, for which she is the muse. Sensual, she puts on almost on the skin, a black and shiny jumpsuit with monogram of the VL brand.

She was almost naked under her semi-transparent jumpsuit. Zendaya, Valentino’s muse caused a sensation during the Italian fashion house’s show in Paris on Sunday, October 2, 2022. In the midst of the excitement of Paris Fashion Week, the American actress takes care of her arrival with wet hair, ultra-worked eyebrows and a beautiful glossy brown mouth. Far from the fuschia pink worn during the Valentino fall-winter 2022/2023 show, Zendaya opts for sensual transparency and black. Wearing only shorts and a blazer jacket, the actress remains elegant in a jumpsuit with VL inscription, from the spring/summer 2023 collection.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola PeltzTina Kunakey, Camellia Jordana, Bilal Hassani, Naomi Campbell met for this parade organized in the 3rd arrondissement of Paris. Trendy with ostrich feathers, legendary model Naomi Campbell is adorned with a long coat and white pants that completely cover the star’s heels. With her hair slicked back and under voluminous sunglasses, the one who has just had her first child at 50 poses alongside Valentino’s muse, Zendaya.

© Backgrid UK/Bestimage

> Valentino SS 2023 show: Zendaya, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Tina Kunakey, Camélia Jordana, Naomi Campbell in Paris.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz: matched in blue denim

After taking part in the Victoria Bechkam fashion show and matching their outfits for the Givenchy brand, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz reiterate with a more relaxed style at the Valentino show. Both in blue denim, the star couple paired off in jeans at the Valentino show. American businessman’s daughter Nelson Peltz adopts the transparency trend seen at the various fashion week SS 23 shows. For this, she loves an embroidered and transparent blouse which subtly reveals her lingerie during the show. On the Brooklyn Beckham side, it’s a Valentino t-shirt and a houndstooth blazer.

Tina Kunakey, Bilal Hassani, Camélia Jordana and Lena Mahfouf in total-black

Like Zendaya, the stars opt for the glamorous color, black. Without her husband Vincent Cassel, Tina Kunakey arrives alone and slicks her hair back for a fairly minimalist style. Ready for this fall/winter 2022, the Kooples muse is buttoning up her thick warm coat during the Valentino fashion show. Like her Bilal Hassani and Camélia Jordana opt for a gloved and black look at the Valentino show, this October 2, 2022. As for Lena Mahfouf, the influencer wears a shirt dress … and black at the Valentino show.

Photo credits: Backgrid UK/ Bestimage