photos, videos, petrol, diesel, hybrid

Five days after the debut in the dealerships of the new Kia Sportage, scheduled for Saturday 15 January, our approach countdown today leads us to deepen the engine range with which the fifth generation of Kia’s best-selling SUV enters the Italian market.

Strengthened by a renewed design, made more daring and sporty, and a marked evolution of the technological contents on board, the new Kia Sportage is also proposed with a range of modernized and improved efficiency engines, where theelectrification is the host, being present in all the options available in the price list. The pursuit of low fuel consumption and CO2 emissions went hand in hand with dynamism and driving brilliance, for an SUV capable of harmoniously combining efficiency and sportiness in every aspect of its driving on the road.

Three electrified engines

At the upcoming launch in Italy the new Kia Sportage is available with three electrified engines: mild-hybrid petrol, mild-hybrid diesel And full-hybrid petrol. Kia’s SUV range will be further enriched with the plug-in hybrid engine later on.

Mild-hybrid petrol

The mild-hybrid petrol includes the four-cylinder 1.6 T-GDi, flanked by the 48 V electric unit, which develops 150 HP of power and 250 Nm of maximum torque, flanked by the front-wheel drive and can be combined with the 6-speed manual gearbox or the automatic double clutch. This engine pushes the new Kia Sportage up to 189 km / h top speed, with 0-100 km / h acceleration in 10.3 seconds (9.6 with automatic transmission).

Diesel mild-hybrid

Turning to the diesel mild-hybrid this includes the 1.6 CRDi four-cylinder engine, also with 48 V electric system, which delivers 136 HP and 280 Nm of maximum torque for the front-wheel drive version with 6-speed manual gearbox, and 320 Nm for the one with gearbox 7-speed automatic (with both front and all-wheel drive). The top speed achievable by Kia Sportage with this engine is 180 km / h, while the 0-100 km / h sprint is accomplished in 11.4 seconds (11.6 for the version with automatic transmission).

Full-hybrid petrol

Another mechanical option available is the power supply full-hybrid based on the 1.6 T-GDi four-cylinder petrol engine which releases 180 HP of power and 265 Nm of maximum torque, available with front and all-wheel drive, both combined with the 6-speed automatic gearbox. Alongside the petrol there is the electric motor which offers a maximum power of 64 kW, thus allowing the hybrid propulsion system to develop a total of 230 hp and 350 Nm. The new Kia Sportage full-hybrid is capable of shooting from 0 to 100 km / h in 8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 193 km / h.