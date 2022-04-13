PHOTOS – Virginie Efira, Nine d’Urso… The most beautiful cuts of stars with fine hair

Having fine hair is not inevitable! It must be understood that having fine hair does not mean lacking it. We often tend to mix things up and we will want to overcome that by all means. Gold, fine hair is a genetic characteristic! It cannot be thickened with food supplements and other tips on the market.

We will have to play visual bluffs with the use of thickening products such as Styling Spray by Maria Nila, Invita Advanced thickening mousse by Aveda or volumizing mist by Christophe Robin. You will understand, with the right tools and the right hairstyle, you can also (easily) boast of a Hollywood actress mane!

>> Discover the best haircuts to adopt for fine hair

What haircut to choose when you have fine hair?

To counter the lack of volume, you must above all choose a haircut that will bring pep and can only do good to your mane! As advised by Charly MénagéAveda France specialist and co-director of the Chromatic by MC show, “when you have fine hair, you should favor short and mid-length haircuts. The longer the hair, the heavier it will be and will flatten the hair. ” The stars also have fine hair, and they have all opted for a suitable haircut.

This is particularly the case of the two sisters and actresses Audrey and Alexandra Lamy. The first chose a subtle shoulder-length gradation enhanced with a wavy which adds substance to fine strands. Where the second prefers a short and slightly degraded square, whose side parting brings an aerial movement the cutting.

If you are not afraid of the scissors then you can totally dare the boyish cut, structured by a fringe and a degraded effect, as actress Emma Watson did so beautifully a few years ago. Note that the long is not totally excluded for fine hair.

Like Chloé Jouannet or Sophie Turner, if we bet on the long we opt for a slight gradient where it illuminates the cut with a play of colors (balayage, shaded, sun or flamboyant red effect, etc.). It’s a good way to add substance and avoid the tow effect that a cut that is too straight, too long and too smooth can have…

How to maintain fine hair

Choosing the right cut is an essential step in taking care of your fine hair. Now that this step is over, you have to maintain your locks in order to get the best out of them. For Charly Ménagé it is clear that fine hair should be cut more regularly only thick hair since fine hair tends to thin out faster than average.

For Neila Dahlander, training manager at Maria Nila, it is important to avoid weighing down your fine hair with styling products such as creams, gel or wax. The specialist recommends do not use products containing sulfate (very aggressive ingredient), and to ensure that shampoo and conditioner are used in a targeted manner in order to add volume (always choose your products according to your hair type).

Neila Dahlander insists : “Do not wash your hair too much, if you wash it more than necessary your body will start to activate its own production of sebum and oil even more, which will make your hair oily too quickly. Oily hair tends to look and feel finer than clean hair!”. Last but not least, when styling your fine hair do be careful not to weigh them down too much with products : “When it comes to styling fine hair, you usually have to do less. Pay attention to how much product you use so you don’t weigh your hair down. Always start by applying the products on the lengths and go up towards the scalp and the roots. It is better to apply a product twice, rather than putting on too much the first time.“

Thanks to Neila Dahlander and Charly Ménagé for their professional advice.

Our selection of care for fine hair

– Densifying Ultra-Volumizing Shampoo for flat, very fine, sparse hair FORVIL to regain shine, volume and restore intensity to tired hair.

– Dry Shampoo Volume Paste ElevenAustralia : a dry shampoo in the form of a paste, ideal for revealing its volume and cleaning up the scalp!

– Organic Volume Shampoo by Coslys : for weightless volume, boosted by rice protein and amaranth.

– Cleansing and fortifying care SAME : the friend of fine and weakened hair, ideal for an immediate boost.

– Thickening Go Big Treatment by Bumble and Bumble. This concentrated thickening treatment brings volume to fine hair. Its action is without rinsing, moisturizes and lasts all day!

Photo credits: BORDE-JACOVIDES / BESTIMAGE