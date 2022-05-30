PHOTOS Wedding dress babydoll, corset, lace … the wedding trend in lingerie is everywhere in 2022

Unexpected fashion is coming to the wedding planet! If it’s soon your turn to say yes, you may be inspired by the lingerie wedding dress trend to wear on D-Day. We decrypt!

The most talked about wedding of 2022 (for the moment), it is obviously that of Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker. The couple who first united in express to las vegas officially sealed his love on May 21 in Portofino. All the kardashian family moved for the occasion and adopted the moda italiana! Of Kourtney to Kim via Kyliethey were all dressed by Dolce&Gabbana. Extraordinary bride, Kourtney Kardashian had put on a gigantic embroidered veil… and a simple white corset worn over a lace slip dress. In addition to his very rock’n’roll weddingshe throws in passing the trend of bridal outfit underwear.

Lingerie and babydolls replace the wedding dress

Skip the frilly dress! The bridal outfits of the coming seasons will be more minimalist than ever. Like Kourtney Kardashian in her Dolce&Gabbana corsetmore and more brides want to get rid of heavy and imposing dresses to feel freer in their movements… and above all sexier. The influence of Bridgerton is certainly not there for nothing! The Netflix series proved that we could mix glamor and romance and celebrities have a field day interpreting this message in their own way.

Kourtney Kardashian start the movement the bride below, but she’s not really the first. On May 29, 1998, Cindy Crawford married Rande Gerber and for the occasion, she wore a very mini slip dress that she certainly also kept for the wedding night. Wanting to pay tribute to her 24 years of marriage, Cindy Crawford posted a snapshot of this special day on Instagram and immediately tipped us off: the famous slip dress is as popular for everyday wear as it is for weddings. In 2021, Ariana Grande treated herself to a Vera Wang slip dress for her marriage to Dalton Gomez. The same year, the it girl Camille Charrière said yes in a full lace dress Harris Reed which hid almost nothing. Even Hailey Bieber had taken off her Off-White train dress for a satin model with straps and sneakers for her evening. marriage to Justin Bieber.

How to adopt the wedding trend in lingerie?

Dressing in a corset worn over a babydoll is not really given to everyone and yet we can’t help but find this trend hot. For those who do not particularly wish get married in a meringue dress or a princess train, it’s the perfect glamorous alternative. Obviously, Kourtney Kardashian’s corset + babydoll combo isn’t given to everyone, but we absolutely love the pretty slip dress in silk and lace by Cindy Crawford for her wedding on the beach. You can take inspiration from it by choosing it longer for a real wedding dress effect. Then, everything is played on the accessories: head jewelry, a pair of rhinestone sandals, a flashy minaudière… It’s your turn !