PHOTOS What are the 3 most trendy luxury bags of the moment (some are accessible!)

If there is one accessory that you will never get tired of, it is the handbag. In addition to being practical, it has a knack for enhance any outfit. Even more when it comes to an it-bag. What you wore simple jeans with a white t-shirtor a trendy dress, the bag will give the fashion touch to your look. So after having prepared the list of the season’s trendy bags, we’ll tell you about the luxurious models that we’ll all dream of wearing this year. And good news, some remain affordable despite everything!

1. The Prada Cleo shoulder bag

Do we still need to present it to you? It must be said that for several seasons the Cléo shoulder bag is everywhere! Reinterpretation of iconic model from 1990the Prada Cléo bag is both chic and sophisticated thanks to its rounded shape and ultra-thin handle. Declined in mini or classic version, it remains super light and let’s face it, it feels good! The most minimalist among us will choose it in neutral tones such as black or cream. For others, nothing better than the rhinestone model. It must be said that this season, glitter bags are popular and precisely thanks to this Cléo bag!

2. The Coperni handbag

If like us you are addicted to Instagram then you must have seen it pass. Signed Coperni, the very fashionable Parisian label at the moment, this rigid handbag takes the shape of an egg thanks to its rounded handle. Became the object of all desires among it-girls, this handbag is now available in a thousand and one colors and materials. It even exists in blown glass. If it is far from practical, Kylie Jenner is still a fan. And against all odds, if we couldn’t see this it-bag on the arm of all the biggest celebrities, it remains affordable. Count 485€ for the classic black model.

3. Diesel’s 1DR shoulder bag

It is undoubtedly the bag that we will see everywhere in a few months. This is why, at Here we take the lead in already announcing it as the new it-bag. And for good reason, he caused a sensation at the hands of Julia Fox at the Diesel fashion show last February. This shoulder bag differs from other it-bags by its flap stamped with the letter D and its very 2000 spirit. To go even further in the return of the 2000s, the 1DR bag exists in a denim version. And once again, surprise, it is affordable. It is available from 350€.