photos with children on Lake Como

It was since 2019 that George Clooney, Amal and the little ones Ella and Alexander did not return to their home on Lake Como for the summer holidays. Blame the Covid-19 pandemic that kept them away from their beloved Italy where, this year they have instead decided to return in style. Obviously, the Clooney’s stay could not go unnoticed in the eyes of the paparazzi who in recent days have taken some foto of Amal and George, literally inseparable from their twins.

When they were born and what are the names of George and Amal Clooney’s children

Born June 6, 2017, today Ella and Alexander are 4 years old and they spend a happy childhood, quite far from the spotlight. So great is the effort made by parents to keep their children away from the cameras, that it is quite rare to see the Clooney all reunited. In the shots captured on Lake Como we see George, in a blue polo shirt and white pants, and Amal, in a red mini dress and straw hat, intent on their parenting mission. The two accompany Ella and Alexander to the dock to take a small speedboat, perhaps for a trip on the lake.

The beautiful family of Amal and George Clooney

The twins hang from the lips of mum and dad and hold tight to the hand of their parents, Ella to that of George Clooney and Alexander to Amal. All smiles and cuddles, the four walk on the pier and a moment of absolute sweetness cannot be missing: George picks up Ella and cradles her while Amal bends over Alexander to have a chat with her son. A portrait of a heart-melting family which suggests much more than many words.

That George and Amal are crazy about their children not new, George has repeatedly told the wonder of being parents: “You learn so much with twins because you are raising them both at the same time. They were born on the same day, but you realize how little it has to do with you “he told in an interview with People, adding that the two are actually very different, Ella more shy and Alexander extroverted. To this sweet familiar picture, rumor has it that Amal and George Clooney are about to add a new component: the Daily Mail and other American tabloids have spread the news that the couple are expecting a third child. Can perfection be added to other perfection?

