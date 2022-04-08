PHOTOS – Zendaya, Thylane Blondeau, Kim Kardashian… they brilliantly adopt the trendy braids 2022

It’s been the stars’ favorite hairstyle for a few seasons and it never ends. Loose braid, with three strands, four strands… there are more than ten varieties of braids. This year, it is the most fashionable African braid for this spring/summer 2022. Very present on the fall/winter 2022 fashion shows, all the most beautiful fashion houses have adopted it, as have the stars! Among them, three categories of braids stand out: cornrow braids, knotless braids. But the XXL French braid still resists!

Cornrow Braids

At Lanvin and Balmain we adopt the cornrows version. These are braids originally from African and Caribbean countries. Initially, this hairstyle is done particularly on frizzy hair! Similar to corn on the cob, cornrow braids are placed on the skull. Neither one nor two… cornrow braids are made in multitudes. Disciplined, their hair is styled parallel to each other. Vincent Cassel’s wife, Tina Kunakey appears with a series of African braids. She is magnificent ! Zendaya Coleman does the same at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man” on Dec. 13, 2021. Her skull is entirely braided, we love it! Ditto for Thylane Blondeau, who reproduces this popular hairstyle, October 31, 2021.

Knotless braids

For a very stylish effect on the skull, choose Knotless braids. Similar to box braids, this type of knotless braid is much more comfortable! Without pain and without tension, it takes 5 to 6 hours to obtain this beautiful result! This year, we find these Knotless braids in the Louis Vuitton shows and Miu Miu. Remember, Kim Kardashian was already opting for this style back then, in 2018!

XXL braids

Fashion brands like Erdem and Courrèges have chosen them for all their models during Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022! For the Grammy Awards party, Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Rhode Bieber wears a loose XXL braid. To obtain a styled-disheveled effect, the beautiful American model takes care of voluntarily loosen a few locks on her face. The beautiful German blogger and model, Caroline Daur adopts the same trend! She bets on an XXL braid at the “Valentino” fashion show at Paris fashion week, March 6, 2022. Her long blond hair is delicately tied together. She let it float down her right shoulder! Often easy to do braids protect your hair from friction!

