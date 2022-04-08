Entertainment

PHOTOS – Zendaya, Thylane Blondeau, Kim Kardashian… they brilliantly adopt the trendy braids 2022

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Pigtails and braids are more trendy than ever for this spring/summer 2022. Zendaya, Thylane Blondeau, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, they have already fallen for this ultra-trendy and easy-to-wear hairstyle, at the beach or during the day.

It’s been the stars’ favorite hairstyle for a few seasons and it never ends. Loose braid, with three strands, four strands… there are more than ten varieties of braids. This year, it is the most fashionable African braid for this spring/summer 2022. Very present on the fall/winter 2022 fashion shows, all the most beautiful fashion houses have adopted it, as have the stars! Among them, three categories of braids stand out: cornrow braids, knotless braids. But the XXL French braid still resists!

Cornrow Braids

At Lanvin and Balmain we adopt the cornrows version. These are braids originally from African and Caribbean countries. Initially, this hairstyle is done particularly on frizzy hair! Similar to corn on the cob, cornrow braids are placed on the skull. Neither one nor two… cornrow braids are made in multitudes. Disciplined, their hair is styled parallel to each other. Vincent Cassel’s wife, Tina Kunakey appears with a series of African braids. She is magnificent ! Zendaya Coleman does the same at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man” on Dec. 13, 2021. Her skull is entirely braided, we love it! Ditto for Thylane Blondeau, who reproduces this popular hairstyle, October 31, 2021.

Thylane Blondeau, who adopts cornrow braids, October 31, 2021.

> All the most beautiful celebrity braids!

Knotless braids

For a very stylish effect on the skull, choose Knotless braids. Similar to box braids, this type of knotless braid is much more comfortable! Without pain and without tension, it takes 5 to 6 hours to obtain this beautiful result! This year, we find these Knotless braids in the Louis Vuitton shows and Miu Miu. Remember, Kim Kardashian was already opting for this style back then, in 2018!

> All the most beautiful celebrity braids!

Kim Kardashian plays it Egyptian! She opts for a multitude of African braids glued to the skull during the photocall of the evening of the
© Backgrid USA / BestimageKim Kardashian plays it Egyptian! She opts for a multitude of African braids glued to the skull during the photocall of the evening of the “MTV Movie And TV Awards” in Santa Monica, June 16, 2018.

XXL braids

Fashion brands like Erdem and Courrèges have chosen them for all their models during Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022! For the Grammy Awards party, Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Rhode Bieber wears a loose XXL braid. To obtain a styled-disheveled effect, the beautiful American model takes care of voluntarily loosen a few locks on her face. The beautiful German blogger and model, Caroline Daur adopts the same trend! She bets on an XXL braid at the “Valentino” fashion show at Paris fashion week, March 6, 2022. Her long blond hair is delicately tied together. She let it float down her right shoulder! Often easy to do braids protect your hair from friction!

Caroline Daur reiterates the French braid this time at the Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, March 5, 2022.
© Federico Pestellini / Panoramic / BestimageCaroline Daur reiterates the French braid this time at the Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, March 5, 2022.

> All the most beautiful celebrity braids!

Photo credits: BEST_IMAGE

Source link

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

4 artists who have been caught eating at stalls and restaurants in CDMX

4 mins ago

Vegedream criticized on Twitter for covering Justin Timberlake

6 mins ago

The 10 most watched Netflix movies this week in Argentina

16 mins ago

[Fiches Draft] Drake Jackson (Edge), it will suit all your defensive systems

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button