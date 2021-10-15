News

Photoshop: the mystery of Kim Kardashian’s missing finger

She can’t resist the temptation of photo editing: ** Kim Kardashian ** has fallen for it again, with a photo posted on Instagram that shows her in a bathing suit on a heavenly beach as she leans against a tree trunk. An apparently harmless image, without oddities, but on closer inspection Something is missing from Kim’s feet: a finger.

The right foot has only four: there is no little finger, and its 220 million followers noticed it right away. “It seems that a toe is missing,” wrote one of them on Twitter, triggering the comments of many others who noticed the same detail, making irony about the “Queen of Photoshop”.

The reason for the missing finger? The most accepted hypothesis is that it is one “Ironing” of the thigh, designed – perhaps – to make her look slimmer. Moreover, it is not the only clue of photo editing: the laces of the costume seem not to be really tiedand, as if they were artfully placed there.

It would not be the first time for Kim, that with his own Photoshop fail got us used to everything. Particularly, his feet are his weak point: last October, in a photo with his sister Kylie Jenner posted to sponsor the perfumes of the line, he had six toes in the left foot:

Yes, photo editing for the Kardashians remains a family affair: in the gallery above you will find their worst Photoshop

