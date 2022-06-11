Photos:J Balvin, Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens; The best dresses of the MET Gala

This new reunion was marked by the passing of celebrities from all over the world and from all areas of entertainment: singers, producers, actors, designers and models gathered at the Metropolitan Museum in New York to pose for cameras and cell phones from around the world with their original outfits at one of the most important events in fashion, the MET Gala, organized by VOGUE magazine.

THE BEST LOOKS FROM THE 2022 MET GALA RED CARPET

You can read: Met Gala 2022: follow LIVE minute by minute of the fashion event

The first to arrive have been the hosts of this edition, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds; she with a spectacular dress versace which has been transformed while she was walking down the stairs of the MET.

Costume, fashion or simply show, the truth is that like every year, the Met Gala arouses everyone’s interest.

Other outfits you can see from the MET Gala 2022:

This is how the triumphal entry of kim kardashian, in the company of her boyfriend, the actor and comedian Peter Davidson. The model and businesswoman wore the dress that Marilyn Monroe used to sing to President JF Kennedy. What do you think of her look?

This is how the triumphal entry of Kim Kardashian was experienced, in the company of her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

The model and businesswoman wore the dress that Marilyn Monroe used to sing to President JF Kennedy.

What do you think of her look? ✨🥰 Credits: @EonlineLatino pic.twitter.com/CrXxEPZotI – Cromos Magazine (@CromosRevista) May 3, 2022

Colombia was present at the #MetGala2022 with the singer J Balvin How about the paisa suit for this red carpet?

The actress Vanessa Hudgens walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a sheer, floor-length gown with lace Mochinosporting the gothic aesthetic on every occasion.