Photovoltaic kit for self-consumption in a flat

We are talking about a photovoltaic kit for balconies that incorporates the state-of-the-art German technology. you just need a terrace, balcony or wall outside to start generating your own energy and incidentally, save on your electricity bill.

Until now, if you didn’t have access to a roof on your house, you couldn’t install photovoltaic solar panels to generate your own clean energy.

But lately this is changing, solar energy for balconies or terraces is developing, and we already have the possibility of generating our energy even in flats without access to the roof, although at the moment with less power.

Among the companies that provide photovoltaic solutions for balconies we find Solarlab. In their Kit for terraces they include photovoltaic panels made with the latest technology material ETFE, plates super light and flexiblewith a 6 year warranty Y 25 years in performance.

What if I am rented? Simple, when you move, you take your photovoltaic kit to your next home.

Functioning.

Hang the panels. Place the panels in a sunny spot. Since they are very manageable and flexible, you can place them anywhere: balcony, terrace, pergola, etc… Plug it into any outlet. Connect the two cables to the microinverter and this one to any socket in the house and that’s it. Start generating your own energy. You are already starting to save. From now on you will pay less every month on your electricity bill.

Photovoltaic kits for flats: Available models.

Kit Pie AIR superLIGHT HC 400W full black . 2 superLIGHT HC solar panels in Black (without frame) with 200+ Peak watts each and an efficiency greater than 19.4%, microinverter included.

. 2 superLIGHT HC solar panels in Black (without frame) with 200+ Peak watts each and an efficiency greater than 19.4%, microinverter included. PiE AIR superLIGHT HC 400W transparent kit . 2 superFLEX solar panels in Black (without frame) with 200+ Peak watts each and an efficiency greater than 19.4%, microinverter included.

. 2 superFLEX solar panels in Black (without frame) with 200+ Peak watts each and an efficiency greater than 19.4%, microinverter included. Kit Pie AIR superLIGHT HC 800W full black. 4 superLIGHT HC solar panels in Black (without frame) with 200+ Peak watts each and an efficiency greater than 19.4%. Thanks to the latest HALF-CUT (HC) technology, maximum efficiency and resistance to shadows, microinverter included.

4 superLIGHT HC solar panels in Black (without frame) with 200+ Peak watts each and an efficiency greater than 19.4%. Thanks to the latest HALF-CUT (HC) technology, maximum efficiency and resistance to shadows, microinverter included. Kit Pie AIR superLIGHT HC 800W transparent . 4 superLIGHT solar panels in Black (without frame) with 200+ Peak watts each and an efficiency greater than 19.4%, microinverter included.

. 4 superLIGHT solar panels in Black (without frame) with 200+ Peak watts each and an efficiency greater than 19.4%, microinverter included. Kit Pie AIR superLIGHT HC 1600W full black. 8 superLIGHT HC solar panels in Black (without frame) with 200+ Peak watts each and an efficiency greater than 19.4%, microinverter included.

If you are interested in this product, you can find more information: www.solarlab.es