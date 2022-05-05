Photovoltaic – Solar photovoltaic park for sale at a rate of 500 euros per share

Fundeen is an investment platform authorized by the National Securities Market Commission that allows individuals to invest in renewable energy from 500 euros. And Son Sunyer and Las Andrevas are two separate photovoltaic solar park projects to be carried out in the Mallorcan municipalities of Palma and Sant Llorenç on which Fundeen has been working for several months now. In a first phase, participation in these projects has been available only to the inhabitants of the municipal areas of interest. Next, it has been open to those registered in the bordering terms; in a third phase, to all of the Balearic Islands; and, now, finally, it is open to any resident in the Spanish State.

Those interested in investing in this project will be able to do so through Fundeen, a participatory financing platform, which claims to be “a benchmark in investment in renewable energy projects in Spain”, which has the authorization of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and that it adheres to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment. Fundeen has more than 10,000 registered users (people interested in investing in this type of project) and has managed investments in renewable energy projects worth more than 4.7 million euros.

Investment opportunity from 500 euros

According to the statement released today, natural and legal persons interested in participating in the project can do so with contributions of between 500 and 3,000 euros, “expandable up to 200,000 in the event that the person participating is a company or an accredited investor” . The total investment seeks to reach 1,621,940 euros.

As for the profitability of the project, it varies depending on the modality chosen by the investors. “They will be able to select -Fundeen informs- between type B shares, which grant a 6.50% IRR with preferred dividend and have the option of being purchased by Enerpac AG between the second and seventh year; and type C shares, whose profitability The estimated IRR is 3.30% and the position can be held for up to 30 years”.

Nacho Bautista, CEO of Funden: “Citizens increasingly have a more active role in the energy model and information, access and awareness that they can benefit economically from clean alternatives and, at the same time, take care of the planet. Those who decide to participate will have an investment scheme that allows them to adhere to two projects in a single operation”

Son Sunyer and Les Andrevas add up to a combined power of 9.6 megawatts peak: 4.56 and 5.08 respectively. The project -Fundeen reports- is promoted by Enerparc AG, a developer with more than 3,000 MW of accumulated experience.

Credentials

Fundeen defines itself in these terms: “we are the first crowdfunding platform authorized by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that allows individuals to invest in renewable energy projects from just 500 euros, something until now reserved for large companies electricity and investment funds”. The platform boasts of carrying out “an in-depth analysis of each and every one of the projects it sponsors, choosing only the most optimal to include them on its platform and offer them to investors.” In this sense, Fundeen highlights that, of 500 operations analyzed by the company, only 14 have passed the highest selection criteria.

