Physical activity in hot weather – Health and Well-being

As is well known, regular physical activity helps to maintain a healthy life, both physically and mentally. Exercising outdoors generates a greater sense of vitality and optimism, it also helps to reduce stress and tension levels, in addition to the benefits of the sun in the production of vitamin D. By Physical Education teachers Vicente Soto Mari and Matías González .

However, as the ambient temperature rises above 30 degrees, special care must be taken with the activities to be carried out, to avoid suffering an increase in body temperature that occurs as a result of prolonged exposure to the sun and / or by exercising in hot environments, with little ventilation.

Otherwise, the following symptoms may appear:

1. Cramps. They are painful muscle contractions that primarily affect the calves, quadriceps, and abdominal muscles. The affected muscles may feel firm to the touch.

2. Exhaustion. With heat stroke, your body temperature rises to 40°C and you may experience nausea, vomiting, headache, fainting, weakness, clammy skin.

3. Heat stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency condition, which occurs when body temperature is greater than 40°C, confusion and irritability can develop. In this case you need immediate medical attention.

So doing physical activity at the right times (early morning and late afternoon) is of vital importance.

Clothing should preferably be light-colored and loose enough.

Hydrate adequately, preferably every ten or fifteen minutes.

Training sessions must take ambient temperature into account when planning their intensity and volume.

