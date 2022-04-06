Physical activity is positive for overall health and general well-being

The April 6 is World Physical Activity Day. The celebration has been held since 2002, at the proposal of the World Health Organization (WHO)with the aim of promoting physical activity as a factor of good health and well-being in people of all ages.

Physical activity is a fundamental pillar in health promotion, since it has a positive impact on disease prevention, reduction of premature deaths and improvement of cardiovascular, metabolic and osteoarticular health.

In addition, it improves the performance in the study of children, young people and adults and favors social relationship activities.

Move the body

Being physically active does not necessarily mean playing sports or going to a gym. It is about incorporating body movement strategies that involve an expenditure of energy, whether in housework, school, work, transfers or free time, avoiding sitting too long.

A sedentary lifestyle, that is, physical inactivity, doubles the chances of suffering from cardiovascular disease, diabetes, overweight and obesity, high blood pressure, osteoporosis and cancers.

On the contrary, leading an active lifestyle significantly improves health, especially if it is accompanied by a healthy diet and without smoking tobacco.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) states that “insufficient physical activity has been identified as one of the main factors for global mortality and is increasing in many countries.”

It adds that “regular and adequate physical activity, including any body movement that requires energy, can reduce the risk of many non-communicable diseases and disorders, such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, breast cancer and colon and depression.

On the other hand, the energy that is expended while being physically active is also a fundamental part of controlling body weight.

daily habit

It is recommended that school-age children engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate physical activity daily. For adults, it is recommended to be active for at least 30 minutes a day, either in squares or outdoor gyms.

Walking is the easiest, cheapest, and lowest-risk way to do aerobic physical activity. Other options are jogging, bicycling, swimming, dancing, climbing stairs, playing games, moderate sports and related disciplines such as yoga, pilates, dance, etc.

When the activity is standardized and seeks objectives to improve physical condition, it is called exercise; when it is based on the rules of sports disciplines and seeks a performance of that type, it is called sport.

multiple benefits

The regular practice of physical activity improves cardiorespiratory function; prevents the development of diseases such as diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, overweight and obesity, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, colon and breast cancer.

It also improves bone health; increases joint flexibility, promotes balance and coordination; helps maintain muscle mass; reduces stress and improves mood; promotes the maintenance of a healthy weight.

Regular physical activity improves quality of life; lowers the values ​​of bad cholesterol and triglycerides; improves blood pressure values; helps preserve mental functions, such as comprehension, memory and concentration.

Physically active adults have a lower risk of depression and decreased cognitive function, that is, reasoning, learning and judgment skills.

Although performing physical activity brings many benefits to health in general, for the practice of some exercises, depending on the age and illnesses that a person has, a prior medical check-up is recommended, in order to assess if you are fit for physical activity. activity and plan alternatives.