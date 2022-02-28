Physical activity reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s by 33%

Currently, there are more than 55 million people living with dementia worldwide and almost 10 million new cases occur each year (Getty Images)



Frequent physical activity, such as brisk walking or running, has both physical and mental health benefits. It reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, strengthens bones and muscles, and reduces stress. It also protects the brain, and There is now more evidence on the contribution of physical activity to prevent dementia.

Preliminary results of a study to be presented at the 74th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology have been released. This analysis revealed that people who are more physically fit are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease ( the most common type of dementia) compared to people who are less fit.

Physical activity was known to be one of the known modifiable risk factors for dementia. What’s more, regular exercise helps fight other risk factors related to Alzheimer’s disease, such as depression and obesity.

An hour-long walk daily improves bone and muscle health and helps the brain (Getty)

But the new work contributed to more evidence. “One of the most interesting findings of this study is that as people’s fitness improved, their risk of Alzheimer’s disease decreased; It wasn’t an all-or-nothing proposition.”said study author Dr. Edward Zamrini, of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, DC, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

“So people can work to make incremental changes and improvements in their fitness and hopefully that will be associated with a related decrease in their risk of Alzheimer’s years later.” Zamrini explained.

In the study 649,605 military veterans from the Veterans Health Administration database participated, with a mean age of 61 years, who were followed for a mean of nine years. They did not have Alzheimer’s disease at the start of the study.

The researchers determined the participants’ cardiorespiratory fitness, which is a measure of how well the body transports oxygen to the muscles and how well the muscles are able to absorb oxygen during exercise.

The participants were divided into five groups, from the least fit to the most fit. Fitness level was determined based on participants’ performance on a treadmill test. This test measures exercise capacity, that is, the greatest amount of physical exertion a person can withstand.

Regular physical exercise helps fight other risk factors linked to Alzheimer’s disease, such as depression and obesity (Getty)

For middle-aged and older people, the highest level of fitness can be achieved by walking briskly most days of the week for two and a half hours or more per week.

The group with the lowest fitness level developed Alzheimer’s at a rate of 9.5 cases per 1,000 person-years, compared with 6.4 cases per 1,000 person-years in the most fit group. Person-years take into account the number of people participating in a study, as well as the amount of time spent on the study.

The case rate decreased as fitness level increased, with a rate of 8.5 for the second least fit group, 7.4 for the middle group, and 7.2 for the second most fit group .

When the researchers adjusted for other factors that might affect the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, found that people in the fittest group were 33% less likely to develop the condition compared to those in the least fit group.

The second-least fit group was 26% less likely to develop the disease, while the middle group was 20% less likely, and those in the second-least fit group were 13% less likely to develop the disease than those in the second-least fit group. least fit group.

The group with the lowest level of fitness was found to develop Alzheimer’s in 9.5 cases per 1,000 person-years, compared to 6.4 cases per 1,000 in the most fit group (Getty)

“ The idea that you can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease simply by increasing activity is very promising especially since there are no adequate treatments to prevent or stop the progression of the disease”, highlighted Dr. Zamrini.

“We hope to develop a simple scale that can be individualized so people can see the benefits they can bring, including incremental improvements in fitness,” he said.

One limitation of the study was that the participants were mostly white men. Therefore, the results of the research may not be generalizable to other populations.

The study was supported by the National Institute on Aging, the National Institutes of Health, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the Washington DC Veterans Medical Center and George Washington University.

Alois Alzheimer, the German psychiatrist who described the most common dementia today (The Grosby Group)

Alzheimer’s disease was described by the German psychiatrist Alois Alzheimer more than 100 years ago. The doctor was surprised by the behavioral symptoms of Auguste Deter, 51 years old. His patient suffered from short-term memory loss and auditory hallucinations, and the doctor wondered why. Alzheimer kept his medical history and brain studies, and he went to work in the laboratory of a pioneer of psychiatry, Emil Kraepelin.

When autopsying the patient’s brain, the doctor observed amyloid plaques and the accumulation of intertwined fibrillar structures in the neurons. He presented the case at a psychiatric meeting, but the audience paid him no attention. In 1910, Kraepelin began to speak of “Alzheimer’s disease”.

During the last decades, the incidence of cases with dementia was growing, and today there is a race to develop more effective treatments and work on risk factors to prevent the disease or delay its progression.

In Latin America, there was a report from the Commission of The Lancet on dementias that pointed out that the first risk factor is the low education of people during childhood . This factor influences 11% of cases in Latin America. The following three risk factors for Alzheimer’s are: hearing loss, uncontrolled hypertension and obesity during adult life.

Over the years, 5 other risk factors were added, which are: tobacco use, developing depression, not practicing physical activity or being a sedentary person, having little social activity, and having diabetes without treatment.

In addition to doing physical activity, it is recommended not to consume tobacco, maintain social activity, reduce overweight, and control diabetes with treatment, among other actions (Getty)

According to Dr. Jonathan Graff-Radford, from the Department of Neurology at the Mayo Clinic in the United States, do exercise several times a week for 30 to 60 minutes helps maintain thinking, reasoning, and learning skills in healthy people. It also improves memory, reasoning, judgment, and thinking skills in those with mild Alzheimer’s disease or mild cognitive impairment. Even, it can delay the onset of Alzheimer’s in people at risk of developing the disease or slow its progress.

It has also been shown that physical activity contributes to the increase in the size of the part of the brain associated with memory formation. “Physical activity seems to help your brain by not only keeping your blood flowing but also increasing chemicals that protect your brain. Physical activity also tends to counteract some of the natural reduction in brain wiring that occurs with aging,” Graff-Radford said. Without a doubt, there are no more excuses for not moving.

