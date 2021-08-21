physical and mental health problems. The singer speaks

How are you today Selena Gomez? The answer to this question is not exactly trivial, given all that the American singer has had to endure. Several years ago (in 2014, to be precise) the artist has announced to the world that he suffers from lupus, an autoimmune disease that he will likely have to live with for the rest of his life. But that’s certainly not the end of it.

The syndrome that Selena Gomez is suffering from forced the singer, in 2017, to undergo a delicate kidney transplant, “given to her” by her historic friend Francia Raisa. Today, in terms of physical health, the interpreter of Latin origins seems to be doing very well, and he could not please us more. But from a mental health point of view, instead?

What is certain is that between the diagnosis and the spotlights always focused on her, moreover at such a young age, Selena Gomez has remained very worn out. In a recent exclusive interview granted to the Latin edition of Elle, Selena Gomez thus had the opportunity to talk about the last few years and her path towards greater mental stability.

Here’s everything Selena Gomez said:

The lupus, the kidney transplant, the chemotherapy, the mental illness, my much-talked-about romantic breakups were all things that could have easily gotten me down. Whenever I experienced something else like this I would ask myself “What else is there now? What other misfortune will I have to deal with? “

Selena Gomez, who was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018, then explained how she decided to tackle all these challenges:

Helping other people has allowed me to move forward. There could always be a time when I wouldn’t be strong enough and maybe I could even hurt myself. Today everything I do is related to charity projects. If I can get the good out of something, I don’t. I don’t need people who want to fight me.

In the same interview, the singer also had the opportunity to recall the period in which, immediately after the diagnosis of lupus, the media had practically brought her to the brink of a nervous breakdown:

For quite some time, I felt like an object. I don’t really know what they thought I was doing. For them I could have done anything: drinking, taking drugs, running, partying, it didn’t matter.

The years in which Selena Gomez was most tormented by the gossip newspapers were undoubtedly those of the relationship with the ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The interpreter of Rare (and today the entrepreneur of a make-up brand of the same name) then sought consolation in the arms of the singer The Weeknd, with whom he would have lived a relationship for a few months. Today the artist is officially single, although some are convinced that she is dating the presenter Ryan Seacrest.