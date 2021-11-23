Physical Bitcoin or Nothing: The company that rejected a futures-only ETF
For now, the SEC has rejected EFT funds based on the direct purchase of Bitcoin, Invesco has renounced the approach based on futures only
Invesco’s Bitcoin ETF fund was on the launch pad immediately after the first ProShares product went public. But the significant disparity in performance between physical Bitcoin and related futures prompted Invesco to give up on its competing ETF.
We reached Anna Paglia, Invesco’s Global Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies to comment on the decision, dictated by a categorical no that – at least for now – the SEC has placed on the direct possession of Bitcoin in the funds. But 2022 could be the year that “pure” Bitcoin ETFs will be cleared through customs
There is one of the managers who have withdrawn the authorization request Invesco, whose Bitcoin Strategy Etf would be the second fund on the launch pad, following the authorization received a few weeks ago by the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. If the latter fund aims to replicate the trend of Bitcoin through the purchase of the relative futures traded on the regulated market Cme, the Invesco fund, it would have opted for a more varied package of exposures to the crypto world. Not only futures, therefore, but also physical Bitcoin. The opacity of the markets on which the cryptocurrency can be purchased, however, is an insurmountable obstacle for the Sec. In fact, on November 15 the “American Consob” rejected another ETF fund developed by VanEck, as it provided for the possession Bitcoin direct.
For Invesco, the disparity between the value of the future and that of Bitcoin, which we had described in detail in a previous article, is a penalty that is not worth proposing to its customers.
“In this case, we did not feel that the futures-based Bitcoin ETF as proposed could be the ideal vehicle to provide direct access to investors. We have reallocated our resources to focus on an ETF focused on physical backed digital assets, ”a We Wealth Anna Paglia, Global Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies at Invesco, referring to the company’s future strategies in the US, “we believe that digital assets and cryptocurrencies can have a place within a client’s wallet”. But not with an annualized underperformance that Invesco estimates around 5-10%, compared to direct ownership of digital currency.
The company will not seek approval for a futures-based Bitcoin ETF “in the short term”, Paglia said adding, however, that “the market continues to evolve”, and that as a result “a different iteration of a derivatives-based Bitcoin ETF could open up that could make sense for our customers. In the meantime, however, the “belief in digital assets” will push Invesco to pursue a physical Bitcoin ETF, that is, one that provides for the direct purchase of cryptocurrency and non-derivatives.
The recent “rejection” of the VanEck fund had not “surprised” Anna Paglia herself, who in a previous statement had admitted that the problems of market manipulation and Bitcoin-related fraud “have not yet been resolved”. The SEC, it said, expects to see more regulation in this area, “before approving the next request, but I count that 2022 is the year for ETFs based on pure Bitcoin ”.
