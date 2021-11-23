Physical Bitcoin or Nothing: The company that rejected a futures-only ETF

Therehas confirmed its loyalty to its Piave line: preventing the approval of ETF funds that invest directly on Bitcoin and not on future derivatives connected to it. As a result, at least two investment firms have decided to forgo the launch of crypto asset-based products that would have included the direct purchase of Bitcoin.

There is one of the managers who have withdrawn the authorization request Invesco, whose Bitcoin Strategy Etf would be the second fund on the launch pad, following the authorization received a few weeks ago by the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. If the latter fund aims to replicate the trend of Bitcoin through the purchase of the relative futures traded on the regulated market Cme, the Invesco fund, it would have opted for a more varied package of exposures to the crypto world. Not only futures, therefore, but also physical Bitcoin. The opacity of the markets on which the cryptocurrency can be purchased, however, is an insurmountable obstacle for the Sec. In fact, on November 15 the “American Consob” rejected another ETF fund developed by VanEck, as it provided for the possession Bitcoin direct.

For Invesco, the disparity between the value of the future and that of Bitcoin, which we had described in detail in a previous article, is a penalty that is not worth proposing to its customers.

“In this case, we did not feel that the futures-based Bitcoin ETF as proposed could be the ideal vehicle to provide direct access to investors. We have reallocated our resources to focus on an ETF focused on physical backed digital assets, ”a We Wealth Anna Paglia, Global Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies at Invesco, referring to the company’s future strategies in the US, “we believe that digital assets and cryptocurrencies can have a place within a client’s wallet”. But not with an annualized underperformance that Invesco estimates around 5-10%, compared to direct ownership of digital currency.