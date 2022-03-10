Physical Bitcoins: What are they, what are they for and how to avoid falling for a scam?

The cryptocurrencies they have become a viable investment option, albeit with great risk. These assets are solely digital and are led by the bitcoin, with a design already recognized worldwide and as a leader in the list of transactions in this market.

But, as we have seen in different internet videos, many people presume the purchase of physical bitcoins. What are they and what are they for?

What is a physical bitcoin?

We must initially remember that the bitcoin they only exist in virtuality because they are backed by a technological section called blockchain. For the same reason, its existence is limited to virtual wallets (and some other physical wallet as if it were a USB).

Knowing that the bitcoin it only works through its community on the internet (and through virtual channels), a physical bitcoin is a physical representation of the symbol of the bitcoin as if it were an official circulation currency.

For this reason, it is common to find these physical coins on internet sites such as Ebay, Aliexpress and more at very cheap prices.

What is a physical bitcoin for?

most of physical bitcoins are representations of the symbol of the bitcoin real that is located in the network. They are coins painted in gold as if it were gold and they keep the logo.

For the same, the physical bitcoins they are, in great majority of them, decorative.

The problem exists that many uninformed people think that these physical currencies are the bitcoin real for trade, being scammed in the purchase: they are tricked into paying a very high price of thousands of dollars for them, although without reaching their total real value (currently they are worth more than 40 thousand dollars). The “hook” is to tell you that you will only pay much less for them, having a large profit margin.

However, there is a small percentage of physical bitcoins tools. Some of these currencies are not only representation, but work with physical wallets (also called cold wallets) with bitcoin inside.

These wallets maintain cryptographic keys, keeping “data” of the existence of the bitcoin on the actual chain. Without them, users cannot access their virtual investments, so they are worth what they keep as information.

These physical bitcoins They are also limited, so they are even seen as rare collector’s items that can add more value to your internal cryptocurrencies.

The best-known brand (and which has already stopped issuing units with cryptocurrencies interns for years) is Casascius. One coin was auctioned in September 2021 for almost two million dollars.

Currently, there are physical wallets without minted coins being sold with these designs. If you buy them, remember to do it from an official distributor and without paying more for them.

For the rest, also remember to pay fair for imitations. The physical bitcoins Internet marketplaces work as a decoration or as “pranks” for friends, but also remember to inform your close ones of their use to avoid scams in your inner circle.

We recommend METADATA, RPP’s technology podcast. News, analysis, reviews, recommendations and everything you need to know about the technological world. To hear it better, #StayHome.