Physical consequences suffered by Lily Collins for her work in ‘Emily in Paris’ – Metro Ecuador

the hit series ‘Emily in Paris’ It is still the epicenter of many debates, because despite the fact that its second season was a success and there are those who anxiously await the new installment, recently A controversy arose around the consequences that its protagonist had to face.

And it is that although Lily Collins She is grateful for the projection that this ambitious Netflix project has given her, It is also true that he indicated that it was not an easy task to assume this role, since he had to spend long hours in the dressing room to make the different changes of clothing, hairstyles, shoes, as well as accessories. All of them had to make her look impeccable, happy, excited, but above all very chic, since it is part of the demands of her character.

So much so that with this series, This young actress has set a trend and has positioned herself as one of the most exemplary figures, especially in the area of ​​fashion.Well, more than one has looked at this plot just to see how to combine their outfits and, above all, discover what is in trend.

Physical consequences suffered by the protagonist of ‘Emily in Paris’

One of the aspects that the production of the series ‘Emily in Paris’ It was the innumerable looks that this girl wore in each of the episodes of the two seasons that have been a total success on the streaming platform, but what few know is all the sacrifice that this girl had to make to achieve the most incredible scenes, especially those in which he walked the wonderful streets of Paris.

For her, this was a bit complicated, because in her opinion, she suffered several injuries to her feet due to the use of heels or platforms that she should have combined with her multiple outfits. These were so high that she caused some injuries that she even had to see a podiatrist. “The only thing I would like is to just go out on streets where I can wear flats because wearing heels… I mean, you wouldn’t think how painful it can be in Paris. In fact, I literally went to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet because I wore heels all the time,” the actress told her fans on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and the Spoiler portal reported it.

in fact she she was very reiterative in that she would not have had such a bad time if she had worn more comfortable shoes, but the platforms were very uncomfortable for her to go to so many places where they sometimes had to for the recordings, because they could not stand standing for long hours with this type of footwear that she felt was atrophying her feet.

He even said that is more than ready to continue her role in the third season of ‘Emily in Paris’, but he would love for them to take into account wearing footwear that is more in line with the demands of the new places that he will have to visit, since this is what is established to happen in the next installment in which he will travel the world.