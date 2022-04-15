Health

Physical education in primary school: the first 2 thousand teachers arrive

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 35 3 minutes read

It will start from the school year 2022/2023 starting from the backstage and there will be about 25 thousand classes involved, of which over 15 thousand are full-time, the remaining full-time, for an estimated total of 2,200 teachers

This is the novelty envisaged by the latest budget law contained in the staffing staff decree signed by the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi: physical education finally arrives even in primary school. Elementary school pupils will therefore have a physical education teacher who will follow them during the hours dedicated to physical activity, in addition to the didactic activities. It will start from the 2022/2023 school year starting from the backstage and there will be about 25 thousand classes involved, of which over 15 thousand are full-time, for an estimated total of 2,200 teachers (SPECIAL SCHOOL).

Psychophysical well-being and development of children

deepening



School, with the end of the state of emergency for Covid, trips are back

“It is an important novelty, expected in the world of schools, concerning the psychophysical well-being and development of our boys and girls – underlines Minister Bianchi -. We start with the scenes then, next year, we will go on with the fourth. A piece that is part of the process of building a new school that we are building with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and with the measures adopted in recent months, including those of the latest budget law “. The Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali, expressed her satisfaction. “The continuous synergy with Minister Bianchi has produced a historic result: school and sport walk together since the early school years, to help form a better society and country. And for this I thank President Draghi, without his sensitivity to the issue. , we will not have succeeded in this epochal enterprise “.

Higher quality physical activity

“The decree passed by the Ministries of Education and the Economy, which reserves 2,247 seats in the organic plant of fifth grade teachers for 2022/23, eliminates the uncertainties that emerged on financial coverage after the green light for the Budget Law. , therefore, as early as September. Then, from the following year, it will also be the turn of fourth grade pupils and so on, to the point of extending the right to higher quality physical activity to all primary school students “. This was declared by Rossano Sasso, undersecretary of the Ministry of Education.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 35 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Africa’s health problem is in the collateral damage of Covid

8 mins ago

Keeping the brain young and active may also depend on a factor that not everyone imagines

19 mins ago

Covid, new infections stable in Sicily but there is the flu: peak is reached

31 mins ago

Itching would not only be a symptom of skin or liver cancer but could be due to the presence of these pathologies

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button