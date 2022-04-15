Physical education in primary school: the first 2 thousand teachers arrive

It will start from the school year 2022/2023 starting from the backstage and there will be about 25 thousand classes involved, of which over 15 thousand are full-time, the remaining full-time, for an estimated total of 2,200 teachers

This is the novelty envisaged by the latest budget law contained in the staffing staff decree signed by the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi: physical education finally arrives even in primary school. Elementary school pupils will therefore have a physical education teacher who will follow them during the hours dedicated to physical activity, in addition to the didactic activities. It will start from the 2022/2023 school year starting from the backstage and there will be about 25 thousand classes involved, of which over 15 thousand are full-time, for an estimated total of 2,200 teachers (SPECIAL SCHOOL).

Psychophysical well-being and development of children

“It is an important novelty, expected in the world of schools, concerning the psychophysical well-being and development of our boys and girls – underlines Minister Bianchi -. We start with the scenes then, next year, we will go on with the fourth. A piece that is part of the process of building a new school that we are building with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and with the measures adopted in recent months, including those of the latest budget law “. The Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali, expressed her satisfaction. “The continuous synergy with Minister Bianchi has produced a historic result: school and sport walk together since the early school years, to help form a better society and country. And for this I thank President Draghi, without his sensitivity to the issue. , we will not have succeeded in this epochal enterprise “.