Physical exercise: effective and beneficial – Health and Wellness

Since time immemorial, physical activity has been one of the fundamental pillars of health, not only in the prevention of diseases, but also in their treatment. Physical exercise brings with it so many benefits that it can be considered a true drug. It is one of the most prescribed therapies of all time and by all professionals. Its benefits for health and disease are due to the existence of a linear dose-response relationship between the volume of physical activity and all-cause mortality. By Dr. Estefania Peltzer. Medical specialist in General and Family Medicine. Special for AIM.

Physical exercise induces innumerable beneficial changes in muscular and hormonal physiology. These changes occur mainly at the level of the cardiovascular system and the skeletal muscle, which from there send signals to the brain, intestine, fat, immune system, etc. Through numerous cytokines (messengers). Scientific evidence affirms that the muscle acts as a true endocrine organ, in intimate connection and communication with other organs and body systems.

Among some of the benefits that justify incorporating this healthy habit on a daily basis, it is important to mention that:

· Reduces the risk of suffering or allows to treat cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension and some types of cancer.

· Helps control body weight.

· Improves balance, coordination, mobility, strength and body resistance.

· Helps maintain bone strength and also protects against osteoporosis.

Improves mood and increases self-esteem.

Reduces the risk of suffering from stress, anxiety and depression.

· Promotes sociability, because physical activity is usually carried out in a group, with colleagues, friends and/or family

HIIT workout

It is very common to hear phrases in the office such as: “I don’t have time, I don’t have enough room at home”. However, there is a tool that will make these two excuses invalid.

HIIT exercise (High interval intensity training) is an extremely innovative and effective health strategy, which has more and more scientific evidence. This is related to our purest physiology, the one burned into the genes, and which has evolved little for approximately 100,000 years.

This exercise is, according to evidence, one of the most effective activities to accompany weight loss and to improve cardiovascular health, among other benefits.

This type of activity, because it is very demanding, can be carried out by those who have previously adapted to exercise, and not by those who have just started physical activity. In this case, moderate and progressive aerobic activities should be started, and once the necessary adaptation has been achieved, they can start it without problems. It is important that the requirement of the same be individualized to each particular case.

This consists of performing a certain exercise at intervals of approximately 20-40 seconds, at a high intensity, which should lead to an increase in heart rate to the maximum determined for age (220-age). This is followed by an active recovery pause of approximately 10-40 seconds. 6 to 8 repetitions are performed, which totals approximately 20 minutes. This, due to its demand, is equivalent to what would be done in one hour of physical activity at a moderate and continuous intensity. But getting exhausted enough to reap these benefits is key. Therefore, it is important to have the usual controls and an adequate cardiovascular examination to rule out the presence of pathologies, which could prevent its performance.

Among its advantages is its practicality, being able to be carried out in a reduced time or place, it significantly benefits cardiovascular health, since it improves aerobic capacity, accompanies weight loss, helps reduce body and visceral fat and thus increases the insulin sensitivity.

What makes this exercise so effective and beneficial for health?

As mentioned, this type of exercise seems to be embedded in human genetics, the same as thousands of years ago, when man hunted and gathered, and this closely resembles the activity of the ancestors. For this reason, among its advantages is that:

· Increases metabolic rate up to 48 hours after exercise, and 15% more than with sustained moderate aerobic exercise.

Activates genes related to fat consumption, and therefore favors weight loss

Reduces blood pressure

Improves the lipid profile

Activates genes related to strength and maintenance of muscle mass

Produces significant improvement in glucose tolerance, as well as insulin sensitivity, much more than with other types of exercise

Improves symptoms such as anxiety and depression

· It enhances sleep quality

Influences and stimulates growth hormone secretion

Triggers mitochondrial biosynthesis, a process that is closely related to slowing aging

There are no more excuses, physical activity is not an option, it is a biological condition and necessary for the physiology of all cells, organs and systems! Let’s get to work: movement is health!