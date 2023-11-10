Physical exercise in the treatment of impotence

Regarding impotence, more appropriately called erectile dysfunction, we have only mentioned one of its star drugs, sildenafil (popularly known as “Viagra”), in connection with Alzheimer’s disease (“S Diary” 01-2022 Known in) talked about. »), a vascular vasodilator that inadvertently reactivated itself (this was a side effect) in 1998 sparked interest in this entity when it was discovered and established as the first effective drug in the treatment of erectile dysfunction .

Recurrent inability to achieve or maintain an erection after a certain age is a common condition (in 25–40% of men over the age of 65) although several mechanisms are involved; From side effects of some drugs that are swallowed (antihypertensives, antidepressants…), vascular causes (arteriosclerosis…), neurological causes (traumatic, inflammatory, neurodegenerative); or mixed, as in diabetes (35-50% of male patients suffer from this disease), which can be nervous and vascular at the same time, and without forgetting also psychological (anticipatory anxiety, depression, fear). Is. ,

Given that the vascular cause is the most common (about 60%), the first thing we think when faced with such a consultation is that it is a hidden cardiovascular risk factor, an indicator of the patient’s cardiovascular health. Is. Showing its face in a different way and so we try to rule out other more dangerous manifestations (heart, brain, kidney…) that affect the life of the person, and treat said pathology.

Therefore, the first thing we recommend is to avoid tobacco and alcohol, control hypertension with drugs that do not affect this disorder and control lipids (cholesterol), glucose, kidney, liver and hormonal function (testosterone). Perform analytical evaluation. …)…and regardless of the results, recommend lifestyle changes, ranging from being less sedentary to increasing physical exercise, losing weight, incorporating a healthy diet, and eliminating toxins (alcohol and tobacco) …

This is the aspect of lifestyle modification that interests us most and about which there is not much published; However, a recent systematic review with meta-analysis published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine by Mohit Kheda et al has studied the effect of aerobic exercise on erectile dysfunction and the factors influencing it.

For this purpose, the effects of exercise on erectile function evaluated in clinical trials published so far were analyzed using a scale for this purpose, the “International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF- EF)”, compared individuals who did and did not exercise. Do physical exercise according to the differences shown in this index.

IIEF-EF scores range from 6 to 30, with higher scores indicating better erectile function.

The analysis included 11 clinical trials, 1,100 men; There are 600 in the intervention group, or those who dedicate 30-60 minutes to daily physical exercise 3 or 5 times a week, while there are 500 individuals in the control group, or without this activity.

from analysis Of these, it was shown that physical exercise significantly improves IIEF-EF scores compared to controls; Better outcomes in men with lower IIEF-EF values ​​at baseline; However it is true that only those with average erection difficulties will benefit most from aerobic exercise.

Findings that reinforce the advice we usually give to this type of individuals suffering from this disorder. Non-pharmacological measures that will improve this disability with the same intensity as commonly used drugs and with the advantage that we will simultaneously improve the cardiovascular risk of these individuals.

Another thing to say is, as the authors comment in the discussion, that doing physical exercise for 30 minutes three times a week will be as effective as Viagra and its derivatives; Something that is not comparable, because in one case it is a regular activity and in the other a medicine taken at a certain time.

The mechanisms by which regular aerobic exercise would be effective in erectile dysfunction relate to improvements in cardiovascular, nerve, and hormonal conditions.

In particular, improving blood pressure, reducing smoking, weight and glycemic control in men with diabetes will help this objective; And in general those specific changes at the level of blood vessels (be it arteriosclerosis, endothelial dysfunction, nitric oxide…) will help to restore this function. And at the hormonal level, an increase in testosterone through various mechanisms will also go in the same direction.

Also, they point out that physical exercise improves erections, despite the use of drugs such as 5-phosphodiesterase inhibitors (Viagra…), or testosterone for this purpose.

Interesting findings.