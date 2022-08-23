Physical exercise is the perfect ‘drug’: should doctors prescribe it? | Society

If physical exercise were a pill, there would be no doctor who would not prescribe it. Reduces the risk of all-cause mortality, ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, high blood pressure, colon and breast cancer, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity, osteoporosis, sarcopenia, functional dependence and falls in the elderly, cognitive impairment, anxiety and depression. This, and more, with few side effects if the dose is adequate.

The British health system (NHS, for its acronym in English) is going to launch a study this year to check the health benefits of prescribing physical exercise for the population. As reported Guardian, the idea is that primary care physicians are responsible for prescribing sports within a program of “social prescription” of activities that do not involve taking drugs, with the aim of reducing the burden on the system. Sounds good, in theory. But physical exercise is not a pill. It is not enough for a doctor to recommend it for the patient to take it. take.

The benefits of physical activity are so proven that there is no possible debate about its suitability. It is possible to discuss how much, how and what type is suitable for each person, but it is safe to say that the majority of the population would benefit from increasing the time they spend exercising: according to an Ipsos survey published in 2021, Spain is the fourth country with the most completely sedentary people in Europe (15%) and the average activity is 5.2 hours per week, compared to 6.1 in Europe and 12.8 in the Netherlands, the leader. What is not so clear is the role that doctors can have and if prescribing it in a consultation is the most effective way.

Something similar happens with tobacco. Eliminating it would reduce a good part of the public health problems at a stroke. Thierry Philip, president of the Organization of European Cancer Institutes, said in a recent interview with EL PAÍS that if Europeans under the age of 20 quit smoking tomorrow, “cancer mortality would be halved in 50 years.” And, although every sensible doctor advises his patients to give up this habit, this does not imply that they do so. It is necessary to go further.

Fernando Rodríguez Artalejo, Professor of Public Health at the Autonomous University of Madrid who has published numerous studies on lifestyle habits, assures that evaluations on social prescription (which ranges from sports to activities in day centers for the elderly) are scarce. “The studies are few and very bad, but it is intuited that, if effective, it will be very modest and will be observed in variables of satisfaction, quality of life, reduction of loneliness, but much less in others, such as the reduction of chronic diseases,” he explains.

And this happens because changing lifestyles is very complicated. “You have to act on many levers. In a British study, it was seen that when patients were referred to gyms and public swimming pools, there was no improvement in physical activity,” says Rodríguez Artalejo. Having the infrastructures, he reasons, “is a necessary condition, but not sufficient”.

Prescribing physical activity is also not something that can be implemented overnight. No, at least, if you want to do it right, according to Raquel Blasco, a specialist in Internal Medicine and head of the Internal Medicine Unit of the Regional Center for Sports Medicine of the Junta de Castilla y León in Valladolid. “If a prescription is made, it has to be like any medicine: you have to indicate the dose; the kind of drug, since strength is not the same as resistance; indications, contraindications and side effects. Our primary school colleagues do not have enough time or training to be able to do it properly,” says Blasco, who calculates that it would require between 15 and 30 minutes per patient, plus the relevant follow-up.

With fewer and fewer primary care doctors and their increasingly busy schedules, this expert predicts that prescribing physical exercise, no matter how positive it might be, is something that “will never be done” in Spain in a general way. In any case, it should be more than an isolated measure. “This is a multifactorial problem in which all kinds of public policies have to intervene. It should involve from Physical Education teachers —[asignatura] to which instead of adding hours they are subtracting—, to the Town Planning Departments of the town halls”, says Blasco.

In the physical activity working group of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC) they have been “battling” for 22 years to promote the prescription of exercise. Montserrat Romaguera, her spokesperson, acknowledges that the specialty only teaches how to prescribe drugs, and not sports. “We have to work on training, first of all, so that colleagues feel safe when it comes to changing the paradigm,” she says.

Second, more resources are needed. “Social prescription implies knowing the resources of our environments, civic centers, sports centers, clubs, routes… It is not sending them to a pool, but knowing which one is nearby, what monitor there is, the schedule, the prices. We make outings with groups of patients to visit the facilities, and this accompaniment facilitates adherence afterwards”, explains Romaguera, author of the book My doctor sends me for a walk.

Social prescription plans

There are initiatives like these, projects scattered throughout Spain that depend more on the will and involvement of health professionals than on large public health programs. In Ourense, the Salubrízate project wants to get doctors out of health centers to check the problems in their neighborhood and act beyond the people who come to receive medical help. One of its promoters, Mercedes Hernández, from the Galician Association of Family and Community Medicine, says that integration with neighborhood associations and civic centers allows them to implement everything from training on nutrition to organizing healthy walks. “It is useless for you to prescribe someone to ride a bike if there are no suitable places in their district. Through the neighbors we know where you can exercise, routes and we recommend them to others who may not know of their existence, ”she points out.

The UK study, which will start this year, has a budget of 12.7 million pounds (about 15 million euros). Artalejo, although he is skeptical about the change in patients’ habits, believes that it is something to be attentive to and from which conclusions applicable to Spain can also be drawn: “Thanks to the British we learn many things, because they invest a lot of money in supporting social services. We will be able to know if it works, in whom [lo hace]what is the appropriate level of social prescription and if it is justified by costs”.

In the United Kingdom there are already other similar lines of research, such as one in which they study whether it can improve the health of patients, especially mental health, by prescribing contact with nature. There are already several investigations with promising results in this regard, showing many benefits of contact with green environments and exposure to natural light. In Australia, a park physical activity prescription program was launched last year in coordination with local councils, including more than 450 outdoor activities on weekends. Because it is of little use to prescribe exercise without other complementary measures that facilitate its practice.