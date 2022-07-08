Physical exercise would prevent one in six cases of Alzheimer’s

(6-7-2022) Doing more physical exercise could prevent one in six cases of Alzheimer’s. It is one of the conclusions of an international study led by IDIBAPS researchers, and which has had the collaboration of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​which has been published in ‘Molecular Psychiatry’.

Science continues to support the importance of physical activity in society. The latest sample is an international study led by researchers from the Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer, the research center linked to the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​together with the CIBER area of ​​Mental Health (CIBERSAM), the University of Linköping (Sweden ) and King’s College London, which offers some data related to the lifestyle of the population.

From the outset, it concludes that a greater practice of physical exercise could prevent one in six cases of Alzheimer’s in society. It also points out that reducing metabolic risk factors, such as excess fat in the blood, could prevent one in ten cases of depression. In addition, avoiding being overweight before or during pregnancy could prevent one in fifteen cases of autism in children.

“In many respects we live in a welfare society. But despite this apparent bonanza, around one in five people currently have a mental disorder”, explains the head of the IDIBAPS Image of Mood and Anxiety Related Disorders (IMARD) group and CIBERSAM researcher , Joaquin Radua. “The question is whether there would be fewer mental disorders if we improved society and lifestyle,” he adds.

The study, published in ‘Molecular Psychiatry’, also suggests that mental disorders are multifactorial, so that they can be caused by genetic, biological, psychological or environmental factors. It is unknown, however, how many disorders could be prevented by modifying these risk factors.

The study authors looked for environmental risk factors with the highest level of prospective evidence to calculate the population attributable fraction, which measures what percentage of cases of a disorder can be attributed to a particular risk factor.

The results, according to the report, are clear: reducing childhood adversity could prevent one in three cases of schizophrenia and reducing child abuse could prevent one in six cases of depression. A reduction in work stress would make it possible to avoid one in five cases of depression.



