Physical inactivity will cost 27,000 million a year if urgent measures are not taken

Unless they take action, governments are facing an avalanche of heart disease, obesity and diabetes, among other ailments associated with sedentary lifestyles. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that they will be 500 million of new diagnoses those that have as a direct cause the lack of physical activity, and that the health cost that they will generate will be 27,000 million dollars a year.

These are the data from the world report on physical activity, which the organization has just published in the scientific journal The Lanceyou. The document includes measures that governments can take to make their respective populations move more, adapted to each age group and according to the physical conditions of individuals.

To prepare the report, WHO experts have collected data from 194 countries. In their results they appreciate that there is a general tendency to worsen in this section. The measures being taken are insufficient and “must speed up”say the authors, at the risk that health systems “already overloaded” end up being overwhelmed by the problem.

Less than half of the countries analyzed have national policies on physical activity. Among those that do have them, only 40% have implemented them in practice. Only 30% of the countries have developed guidelines to guide physical activity to different age groups. Although almost all countries say they have a system to assess the degree of physical activity of their adult citizens, in the adolescent population these control systems do not reach 75%. In the case of children five years old or younger, surveillance systems do not reach 30%.

In areas where countries say they are promoting active and healthy transportation, only 40% of them meet design standards urban planning that facilitate the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

The director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has pointed out that more countries need to join the policies that encourage their citizens to walk or cycle, practice sports or other forms of physical activity. “The benefits are enormous, not only from the point of view of physical and mental health, but for the whole of society, the environment and the economy,” he declared.

Although national plans with policies to prevent non-communicable diseases are becoming more widespread, currently only 28% of strategies they have allocated funds and have been launched.

Information campaigns for the population to prevent these ailments, considered a very useful tool, have only been launched in half of the territories studied (at least nationwide) in the last two years. It is not only that the covid pandemic has put many of these initiatives on hold, but that it has affected other public health projects “that have allowed the differences in terms of access to and opportunities for its citizens to stay active”, reads the document.

The WHO action plan to promote the activity, known by the acronym GAPPA and approved in 2018, it includes 20 recommendations, starting with the design of safe lanes to support active transport systems, the implementation of programs and facilities to exercise in schools, day care centers and workplaces. “Much remains to be done to provide exercise infrastructure and education,” the authors lament.

Fiona Bull, head of the WHO unit for physical activity, explained that it is important for countries to document the degree of activity of citizens: “It is a vicious circle, without data on exercise, no investment or policies designed to improve the situation”.