“Physical risk”. Ikea’s vegetarian meatballs and the terrible health alarm – Time





The Ministry of Health urges you to be very careful when consuming Ikea’s frozen vegetarian meatballs. The dicastery led by Roberto Speranza has added a product to the black list of recalls: these are: HUVUDROLL, frozen vegetarian meatballs. The risk, defined as “physical”, is due to the possible presence of plastic fragments on the lot with the expiry date 26/10/2022. The ministry recommends not to consume the product – the package is the one kilogram one – bearing the expiry date 2022-10-26 and to return it to the shop: in fact, reimbursement is foreseen without the need for proof of purchase. The Swedish multinational specialized in the sale of furniture and household items has therefore come under the magnifying glass for one of its foods, produced precisely in the Scandinavian nation.



