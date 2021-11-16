“Physical risk”. Withdrawn the Melegatti pandoro: here’s why and what to do

The Christmas period is approaching and panettone and pandoro from the various manufacturing companies have already been present on supermarket shelves for a couple of weeks. There MelegattiHowever, she combines it big and is forced to withdraw a lot of her own Pandoro due to the possible presence of foreign bodies and plastics.

“Recall for physical risk”

The communication comes directly from the Ministry of Health which on its website, in the special area dedicated to Safety Notices, where a note has been written where, under the heading “Denomination”, we read that the Original Pandoro 740g is a “ Product with a non-perfect appearance and / or shape and / or structure “and under” Reason for reporting “it says” Recall for physical risk “. By subsequently opening the file attached by the Ministry, it turns out that the offending lot is 210917. The real motivation is reported inside where the reason for the recall is clearly written in block letters:” Possible presence of hard plastic foreign bodies “. Attention, therefore: everyone is obviously invited not to consume it and to return it to the point of purchase. For further information, you can contact the company at the landline number 045-8951444, you can send an email to the customer service help @ melegatti1894. it or melegatti@melegatti1894.it.

How to recognize it

To understand if the Pandoro purchased whether or not it is part of the withdrawn lot, you can also see what the expiry date is which, in this case, is set for 30 April 2022. Obviously, all shops, groceries and supermarkets have already withdrawn the product from shelves but for those who have bought it, do not worry, just do not consume it and return it. It is certainly a big deal for one of the most famous companies in Italy in the period that takes us to the Christmas holidays. If sales decrease or if everything remains unchanged we will find out only in the next few days.

The torments of Melegatti