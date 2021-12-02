Physical strength, technique and goals: Scamacca is unleashed, center-forward from the national team | News

The Sassuolo striker is finding continuity and Mancini may have found the missing striker to go to the World Cup

A torpedo for Milan, another for Napoli but there are three games in a row in which Gianluca Scamacca he found the goal in Serie A. To use a phrase in fashion during this period, the striker of the Sassuolo “is on fire” and your application for a position in National it is more and more convincing. Not only that, in this league there are already five goals scored by Scamacca in just six games as a starter, the first signs of a continuity that would also be important for coach Mancini.

The end-of-March dates for the playoff challenge for the World Cup in Qatar are circled in red, first for North Macedonia and then possibly for one between Portugal and Turkey. But the recent injury of Belotti and the fluctuating performance of the blue attack, these months will help the coach Mancini to look for new offensive solutions. Scamacca – like Moise Kean – are the two players immediately behind Immobile in the advanced department and if the Sassuolo striker were to be able to demonstrate that he has found continuity in performance and goals, he could become an important weapon for the national team.

After all, there are no players in Italy with his characteristics, albeit still to grow and improve. Strong physically and with the physique du role da old-fashioned center forward, Scamacca – who is born in 1999 – can also count on a good technique that makes him dangerous not only on high balls but also with the ball at his feet and in acrobatics, as demonstrated recently against the first two of the class. A different option that coach Mancini will have to carefully evaluate, even at the risk of subverting consolidated hierarchies.